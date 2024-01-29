Oh My Ghost Season 2 release date, cast, storyline, trailer release, and everything you need to know

As you individually enumerate each K-drama web series of this genus, search for a new romantic comedy special series. Currently, it is advisable to include new series in both your personal collection and your checkbox collection.

One episode of Oh My Ghost switches between a comedic and romantic adrenaline drama. Yoo Je-won served as the director of the initial Korean-language program. Yang Hee-Seung and Yang Seo-Yoon authored the piece.

Park Ji-young, Choi Jin-hee, Lee So-Yoon, and Jo Moon-Joo are the producers of the inaugural season. The program revolves around a youthful woman who is characterized by her timid nature and is also marginalized.

Kim Sung-yool, Yoo Jong-Hyeon, and Im Ha-young were the producers of this suspenseful television program. “Oh My Ghostess” serves as a substitute appellation for “Oh My Ghost.” The captivating narrative of the first season fosters the formation of a dedicated fan community.

At this time, viewers were anticipating the return of Oh My Ghost for a second season. When is the occurrence of this? Who is permitted to participate? Even more so, this page contains the responses to every single one of your inquiries.

Oh My Ghost Season 2 : release date

The inaugural season of the series, which debuted on TVN on July 3, 2015, comprised a total of sixteen one-hour episodes. August 22, 2015 marked the broadcast date of the final episode of the K-drama.

The series is produced by two executive producers, Kim Young-gyu and Kim Sang-heon. With respect to the reputation or impact of the initial installment, it can be inferred that the series fared exceptionally well. The series has been assigned an IMDb rating of 7.3 out of 10.

Oh My Ghost, which will return the following year after receiving nearly twenty-one nominations in its inaugural season, will return. In response to twenty-one nominations, it was bestowed with six honors.

Among the recipients recognized at this event are Best Actress, Best Content Award, Best Actress, Two Star Award, Best Chemistry Award, and Best Supporting Actress. Each of these components contributes to the exceptional nature of the first installment in the series. Significant anticipation will surround the Season 2 release date of Oh My Ghost. Nonetheless, at this time, no information has been provided regarding the series’ release date.

Oh My Ghost Season 2 : Cast

Arak Amornsupasiri as Artit

Daraneenute Bhothipiti as Aunt Poo

Keerati Mahaprukpong as Khaopun

Nat Sakdatorn as Muadprin

Wiwid Bovornkiratikajorn as Chef Ren

Nuengthida Sophon as Jiew

Oh My Ghost Season 2 : Trailer release

The forthcoming season trailer for Oh My Ghost has not been made available as of yet. Predicted for release later this year or potentially as early as 2025, the trailer will furnish valuable exposition regarding the forthcoming season.

Oh My Ghost Season 2 : Storyline

The focal point of the romantic drama series “Oh My Ghost” revolves around Bong Sun, a timid and deferential character who faces challenges in expressing her opinions with unwavering conviction.

Bong Sun is employed as an associate chef at the Sun restaurant, where her supervisor, Sung Woo, exhibits behavior that implies he disapproves of her feeble and timid personality, in addition to her excessively apprehensive tendencies.

Shin Sun Ae, a virgin spirit, unexpectedly transforms Bong Sun’s existence when she seizes control of her. In contrast, Bong Sun was endowed with the ability to perceive spirits by her shaman grandmother. Shin Sun Ae encounters Bong Sun one day; during their encounter, Bong Sun expresses remorse to the apparition for obstructing her advancement.

Incredibly moved by this event, Shin Sun Ae makes the decision to obtain her essence for the purpose of gratifying her materialistic needs! Shin Sun Ae’s possession of Bong Sun results from her conviction that relinquishing her chastity is the sole prerequisite for advancement to the afterlife.

Bong Sun, who was once cautious and frail, has transformed into an audacious and free-spirited individual. In contrast, Shin Sun Ae regards Bong Sun as an exemplary host and makes the decision to maintain her persona with the intention of seducing the maximum number of men feasible! Nevertheless, notwithstanding her profound fondness for her superintendent, Sung Woo, Bong-Sun consistently lacked the courage to put forth a marriage proposal to him.

As soon as Bong Sun adopts an audacious and confident persona, she captivates his interest, and he subsequently cultivates a deep affectionate sentiment towards her.On the contrary, Bong Sun arrives at the realization that Sung Woo’s admiration for her stems from a quality beyond her control—her dynamic disposition. She is at liberty to confront him. Shin Sun Ae simultaneously cultivates a fondness for Sung Woo.

In the concluding episode of Season 1, Suhbingo, the medium, makes every effort to redirect her focus away from the impending departure of the spirit of Soon Ae from this realm and towards the afterlife. Myeong Ho, the father of Gyeong Ho and Soon Ae, is observed embellishing the memorial as the scene transitions to commemorate his daughter’s departure.

He reports to the police station in response to a phone call, only to discover that Sung Jae, the officer, murdered his daughter instead of hers. Instantaneously, he collapses upon receiving the news of this magnitude.

Subsequently, upon Soon Ae’s arrival at his father’s restaurant, he overhears a conversation concerning his father’s passing while the establishment is desolate. She arrives promptly at the medical facility, where she ascertains that his father’s prognosis is not favorable on this occasion. Upon attempting to communicate with her father, the spirit delivers the news that he has died.

Motivated by fear, she endeavors to obstruct her father’s soul from progressing along the afterlife pathway. In the process of his essence reincarnating within his body, Myeong Ho is resurrected. Soon Ae is observed by Bong Sun as she enters the chamber to pay a visit to Myeong Ho; the two then initiate conversation.

As Bong Sun conveys her appreciation for all that Soon Ae has done for her, Soon Ae counsels Bong Sun to lead a life filled with happiness. Bong Sun requests that Soon Ae reassign her as soon as possible so that she may say goodbye to Sung Woo.

Following this, Soon Ae, with Bong Sun’s assistance, reunites with Sung Woo and conveys appreciation for everything he did to ensure her safety. At last, she is permitted to return to her own realm.

The program contacts Sung Woo the following day regarding judging a culinary competition; he politely declines and instead extends an invitation to Bong Sun to compete. Subsequently, Bong Sun triumphs in the competition and makes the decision to utilize the prize money towards furthering his higher education overseas.

Sung Woo is the proprietor of a new restaurant two years later, during which time he supervises the training of Gyeong Ho. When Bong Sun appears shortly thereafter, Sung Woo is once more awestruck to see his beloved. As the program concludes with an image of the couple cycling together, they reflect on how an unanticipated visit from a spirit transformed their lives irrevocably!