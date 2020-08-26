Noah Schnapp defends himself against accusations of racism

Share it:

The accusations against the stars of the small and big screen continue, more and more often accused of racism for interventions and posts, even dated, and this time it’s up to the young Noah Schnapp, aka Will Byers di Stranger Things, recently ended up in the storm due to an old video that jumped to the attention of the public.

The video, in the player above, portrays the protagonist of Stranger Things intent on having fun and singing with some friends in the car, when at a certain point it seems that, in the chorus of the song, the whole group begins to sing a tune using the racial slur in ** o. It was very little time before Schnapp’s social channels were taken by storm, so much so that the actor immediately posted the following apology message among his Instagram stories:

“Hi guys, I recently shared a video from last summer where I sing and dance, ma what you hear is “neighbor” [in italiano “vicino di casa”, ndr.] is not the word with the “n” [presente invece nel ritornello, ndr.]. I would never say that thing, I’m not that kind of person. We sang that song doing a parody with a neighbor, it was a joke between me and my friends. I apologize for using a replacement word: nIt’s not up to me to use it, even if it’s a pretense, and I should have kept my mouth shut. I understand why many consider it offensive and I am very sorry “.

The blizzard comes two weeks after Schnapp himself revealed that his profile and cell phone had been hacked and that other private content had also been made public. However, the actor points out that none of his friends are responsible for the unpleasant episode and that it was no one’s intention to offend black people.

Meanwhile, work continues on the production Netflix and recently Maya Hawke revealed when filming will resume Stranger Thngs 4, which however does not seem to be the last season for the Duffer brothers’ series.