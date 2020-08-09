Technology

Nintendo Switch, rumor: numerous units are on the way to stores

August 9, 2020
Due to theCoronavirus emergency there have been many problems with the availability of Nintendo Switch all over the world. The slowdown in production and the increase in demand due to the quarantine has in fact made the console almost impossible to find, but it seems that the situation is about to reverse.

According to a recent report by Bloobmerg, it would seem that the Kyoto company has ordered well 25 million units, which will arrive by the end of the fiscal year, or March 2021. If this were true, it would mean not only that in the coming weeks the situation will return to normal and that users interested in buying the console will have no problems finding it in stores. , but also that Nintendo is particularly confident in sales for the next period. Such a number of units arriving would certainly not have been ordered if the sales forecasts were not very high and, in all probability, the sales peak will be recorded in the next Christmas period.

Who knows if there will also be some new exclusives to help sales, since the Big N may still have some tricks up its sleeve to unveil in the coming weeks and arriving by the end of the year.

Did you know that Nintendo Switch beat PS4 90 to 1 in a recent Japanese ranking?

