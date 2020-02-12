Nintendo Switch conquers airports: dedicated gaming stations are coming soon

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Kyoto House is dedicated to the community of travelers, announcing the setting up of various gaming stations dedicated to Nintendo Switch within different airports.

The initiative provides for the establishment of real "Nintendo Lounge"within a reduced selection of structures, which unfortunately now includes only localities United States of America. Here players will have the opportunity to relax and indulge in several exclusive titles for Nintendo Switch. Among the latter we can for example point out The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or Super Mario Party.

The equipped areas will also allow theon-site purchase of Nintendo Switch: given the location, buyers will receive in free one case for the console! Currently, the initiative has been confirmed for the airports of Chicago (Illinois), Dallas (Texas), Seattle (Washington Seattle) and Washington DC. The stations will only be available for a limited period of time, during the months of February and March 2020.

Recall that the Kyoto House has recently announced the Blockbuster sales for Nintendo Switch games, which will start during the day of Thursday 13 February. To not miss any news, on the pages of Everyeye you can find the list of the new Nintendo Switch games of the week.