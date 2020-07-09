Nintendo Direct coming later this month according to an insider

Share it:

The insider Kelios (very close to the Pokemon world) has revealed that the next Nintendo Direct will be sent by the end of the month, approximately on July 16th or in any case in the immediate vicinity of this date.

Kelios has previously revealed the exact dates of other Direct events and various Pokemon-themed broadcasts, the source claims to not being able to confirm the date of July 16th but in any case the next Nintendo Direct will not be too far and will be broadcast around by the end of this month.

It is true that Nintendo has proven to be absolutely unpredictable in its communication strategies and therefore we invite you to take what is reported with the necessary precautions. For many months the company has not broadcast new Direct and the most recent announcement is that of Paper Mario The Origami King, surprise unveiled with a trailer and arriving mid-July.

At the moment there are no Nintendo games announced for the fall / winter lineup, many expected a Direct in June during the period of E3 but this was not the case, we will see if the company will broadcast a show in July to announce the news of the next season.