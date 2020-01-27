Ninja is worried about Fortnite's new physical engine: it will upset everything

Share it:

Last week Epic Games announced that in early February it will launch a new full-bodied Fortnite update that will modify the physical engine at the foundations thanks to the adoption of Chaos, middleware by Unreal Engine. Ninja said he was very worried about this choice.

This big news will obviously have repercussions also for Fortnite Season 2 starting on February 20: "it will surely change everything, everything. I have many questions, I don't know if something like this has ever happened ", with these words Ninja begins, who then continues" what will happen when and if they remove the buildings? I speak seriously … I think we can expect drastic changes. They probably won't remove the weapons to make it a pacifist title … or at least I hope."

Ninja then asks for an insanely original Fortnite update that it can bring the game back to its former glory, when "everything was very rough and we all played badly", a situation that obviously can very hardly happen.

Epic is betting strongly on Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 2, it is not clear whether the company will publish other updates pending February 20 (start date of the new season) or if we will not have unpublished content until then, we will probably know more over the next few days.

