Nextgen console: Phil Spencer talks about the Xbox Series X SSD and PS5 memory

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The latest leak on the Xbox Series X and PS5 specifications make the statements shared by Microsoft's Phil Spencer re-emerge during E3 2019: during the Los Angeles event, the boss of the Xbox division spoke of the SSD's capabilities hyperfast equipped with Xbox Series X and PS5.

During an interview with PC Games Hardware and filmed by WCCFtech, Spencer offered his important point of view on solid state memories equipped by the new generation platforms stating how "Thanks to their speed, developers can use the SSD as virtual RAM. The data access times of these SSDs are close to the RAM memory access times of the current generation of consoles. (…) Of course, the SSD will always be a slower solution than a GDDR6 RAM, but the ability to provide CPU and GPU access to data directly via SSD will allow developers to create game worlds that will not only be richer but also more fluid ".

Extending the discussion to PS5 and Sony's choice to equip the next-gen console with a NVMe SSD analogous to that of Xbox Series X, the head of the Xbox division of Microsoft does not hide his happiness for this decision: "I like the fact that Mark Cerny and his Sony team are investing in a hyper-fast SSD for PlayStation 5, so (cross-platform developers, editor's note) they can implement corresponding functions in their graphics engines. Together we will ensure a larger installed base and the developers will do everything possible to quickly master and support the programming of these advanced hardware functions ".

Still on the subject of PlayStation 5, Spencer finally declared that "I don't have a PS5 development kit, I don't even think our Minecraft team has one. But it will be interesting to see how the industry will benefit from the global use of these SSD-based solutions".

Both PS5 and Xbox Series X are expected to launch for Christmas 2020, at a price that has yet to be announced but which, according to what sector analysts speculate, should be between 400 and 600 euros.