New trailer for Knights of Sidonia movie revealed

The official website of the film Sidonia no Kishi: Ai Tsumugu Hoshi (Knights of Sidonia: The Star Where Love is Spun) has published a new promotional video, in which they present the song “Hikari no Disco” by CAPSULE, they also remind us that its premiere has been scheduled for May 14, thus being a conclusion of the anime.

The film will be an original story and has not been based on the manga, but has been supervised by its author.

Hiroyuki Seshita is as chief director of the film, Tadahiro Yoshihira is listed as director in Polygon Pictures, the script has been written by Sadayuki Murai and Tetsuya Yamada, on the other hand, Mitsunori Kataama is the art director and Reiji Nagazono has taken the direction of animation, while Shuji Katayama has composed the music.

For the cast, the following participations have been confirmed: