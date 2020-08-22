Netflix gets in trouble: the poster that sexualizes children causes a scandal

Share it:

The streaming on demand service Netflix backtracked and issued an official apology due to the release of a controversial poster for the upcoming new film Cuties, presented at the last Sundance Film Festival.

The Franco-African film by director and screenwriter Maïmouna Doucouré was well-reviewed at its presentation and earlier this year won the Director’s Award in the World Cinema Dramatic category at Sundance. But the first poster provided by Netflix a few days ago triggered the controversy, as deemed guilty of sexualizing the image of some underage girls.

The streaming service has admitted the faults of its PR team, especially given the fact that Doucouré’s film does not include content related to the sexual sphere. “We are deeply sorry for the inappropriate artwork we used for ‘Mignonnes / Cuties’. It didn’t fit, nor was it representative of this French film that premiered at Sundance. We have now updated the images and the description of the film“a spokesperson for Netflix said in a statement.

The original American poster of Cute, original French title that will be distributed with the international one of Cuties, showed the four girls protagonists of the film in suggestive poses and in skimpy ball gowns showing bare bellies and lots of bare skin. By comparison, the film’s French poster shows the girls simply having fun while running around the street. You can find them both at the bottom of the article.

