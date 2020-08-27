Netflix: all the news coming out in September 2020

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The hell on earth brought by the fifth season of Lucifer, marked the month of August, with a hot month full of interesting titles and surprising new proposals, as evidenced by our review of High Score, docuseries focused on the videogame world. September means the return to school and the end of the summer holidays, but maybe Netflix will be able to lift your mood, with new releases worthy of note, such as the space epic of Away, the return of Baby with its third season, e Ratched, new series of Ryan Murphy. The news does not end there; so here is a complete report of all the new Netflix releases for September.

Away, Season 1 (September 4, 2020)

The astronaut Emma Green, played by Hilary Swank (winner of two Academy Awards), takes part in a three-year mission to Mars and this will take her away from her teenage daughter (Talitha Bateman) and her husband (Josh Charles). Away, a new Netflix original series created by Andrew Hinderaker, Matt Reeves and Jason Katims, will explore the relationship between Emma and her family, before leaving on a mission as risky as it is fascinating, which could prove to be fundamental for the future of all humanity.

An epic love story that will speak of sacrifice and passion, with a protagonist who will have to make important sacrifices to achieve her dreams, facing an unprecedented challenge.

Baby, Season 3 (September 16, 2020)

The baby call scandal that involved the Parioli district of Rome was a real media bomb and inspired Baby, which is now in its third and final season. In Italy, the series is very popular, with a solid fan base, proof of the fact that the project has obtained a good response from the public.

The protagonists, Chiara (Benedetta Porcaroli) e Ludovica (Alice Pagani), were the protagonists of a second season which, albeit with some limitations, explored the joys and fears typical of adolescence, accompanying us up to this third part that will have to close the circle, as also confirmed by the collective of writers composed of Antonio Le Fosse, Re Salvador, Eleonora Tricks, Marco Raspanti e Giacomo Mazzariol.

Ratched, Season 1 (September 18, 2020)

We had analyzed the latest Netflix effort of Ryan Murphy in our Hollywood review, which had convinced in many ways, but the prolific showrunner is back with a new production for the streaming giant. Ratched, is the new American drama / horror series based on the novel Someone flew over the cuckoo’s nest by Ken Kesey and will focus on the figure of the nurse Mildred Ratched, played by Sarah Paulson.

A seemingly perfect woman who, once inserted into the medical team of a renowned psychiatric center, will reveal her malignant nature. Although the series has yet to make its debut, Netflix has already renewed it, proving the faith placed in Murphy’s talent.

All other series coming to Netflix in August 2020

H, Seasons 1-4 (September 1, 2020)

Approda su Netflix H, French sitcom aired between 1998 and 2002. If you’re wondering what the themes of the series are, know that the title itself contains the answer to your questions, because H stands for Humor, History and Hospital. The protagonists are the members of a medical team of dubious abilities, who work in a hospital in the Parisian suburbs. This unlikely company will become the protagonist of over the top scenes, which will be able to snatch more than a laugh, with surreal situations able to give you several hours of pure entertainment.

Young Wallander, Season 1 (September 3, 2020)

The Swedish Commissioner Kurt Wallander, inspired by the character created by the writer Henning Mankell, is the protagonist of this new Netflix original series, coming September 3. After the previous adaptation made by BBC One, this will be a prequel centered on a still young Wallander who, shortly after finishing the police academy, will have to face his first real case as a cop. The character will be played by the actor Adam Palsson, in a first season divided into six chapters.

Was It Love ?, Season 1 (September 3, 2020)

A new romantic Korean series consisting of sixteen episodes, with the center the life of a single mother who finds herself rediscovering love. Given the success of recent Korean productions, who knows if also Was It Love? will be able to maintain a good quality standard, especially as regards the writing of the characters, the real strength of the K-Drama arrived on Netflix in recent months.

Julie And The Phantoms, Season 1 (September 10, 2020)

Julie (Madison Reyes), is a girl passionate about music who struggles to keep her interest alive after the death of her mother, with whom she shared this passion. That is until three ghosts make their appearance in the deceased’s study, rekindling Julie’s passion. Julie And The Phantoms is made by the director of High School Musical and this time too, music will surely play a key role in the series.

The Gift, Season 2 (September 10, 2020)

Atiye (Beren Saat), is a painter from Istanbul who lives a seemingly perfect life. The girl, however, after visiting the ancient temple of Gobeklitepe, he discovers, thanks to the help of the archaeologist Erhan (Mehmet Gunsur) to have a connection with this mysterious place. This will lead her to turn her life upside down, going in search of the truths hidden among the ruins of the place. The second season of the Turkish series will certainly try to shed some light on the issues left open by the season one finale, in the hope that the overall quality of the show will improve.

More Than Coffee, Season 2 (11 September 2020)

The French comedy created by Igor Gotesmanreturns for a second season. These new episodes will once again see the Cohen family of Paris at the center of the story, with their converted butcher’s shop ready for the cannabis market. Their plans, over the course of the first season, did not go as planned and it will be interesting to see how the story unfolds, after an ending that saw the family entangled in a complicated situation.

The Duchess, Season 1 (September 11, 2020)

Katherine Ryan She plays a single mother from London and her troubled life will be at the center of the plot of this series. The woman feels a great affection for her son and would like to have another one with the same man, despite the far from idyllic relationships with the father of the first-born.

Criminal: UK, Season 2 (September 16, 2020)

The British anthology television series created by Kay Smith e Jim Field Smith returns with this second season, after a first part that presented some interesting original ideas, such as the choice of using the interrogation room as the place in which to set the plot. Criminal faced different cases involving Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom and France, with three episodes dedicated to each country, made by three different teams of authors, directors and performers. If on the one hand this made the comparison between the various states interesting, on the other hand it highlighted a certain basic repetitiveness in the narrative scheme of the episodes. The hope is that with this second season the defects of the previous one will be contained.

Sneakerheads, Season 1 (September 25, 2020)

A new comedy in which the obsession of Devin for sneakers, it will bring the family man played by Allen maldonado in contact with a business that involves thousands of people. A series that will try to entertain and at the same time make viewers passionate about the characters.

TV shows and docuseries

Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Seasons 3-4 (1 September 2020)

The third and fourth seasons of the US reality television show that brings us are coming in the life of the Kardashian family, to the delight of the fans. In the USA this series has been a huge success, with the Kardashians now becoming real celebrities, so much so that the echo of their fame has gone beyond the borders, even reaching us.

Bookmarks, Season 1 (September 1, 2020)

Some stars read children’s books written by black authors, to sensitize the little ones to fundamental concepts such as: equality, empathy, love for oneself and anti-racism.

Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions, Season 1 (September 1, 2020)

Two live shows with guaranteed entertainment – one in English and the other in Spanish – by the great comedian Felipe Esparza, which thus lands on Netflix with its shows.

Top Chef, Seasons 3-4 (1 September 2020)

The third and fourth seasons of Top chef land on Netflix and the tension between the stoves returns to ignite the challenge between the chefs participating in the reality show.

Bad Boy Billionaires: India, Season 1 (September 2, 2020)

Investigative docuseries trying to shed some light on life of four Indian tycoons, amidst stories of corruption, fraud and greed.

Chef’s Table: Bbq, Season 1 (2 September 2020)

Emmy nominated, this new series goes on to explore the world of barbecue with some of the most renowned chefs and pitmasters from Mexico, Australia and the United States.

The Home Edit: The Art Of Organizing The House, Season 1 (9 September 2020)

A reality show in which the experts Clea Shearer e Joanna Teplin they help people in difficulty to organize their home by eliminating the word clutter from their life.

The Line: The Shadow of Narcotraffic, Season 1 (9 September 2020)

Spanish docuserie that leads us to follow some agents as they try to to defeat illegal drug trafficking on a beach on the Iberian Peninsula.

All About The Taco, Season 2 (September 15, 2020)

A dip in the tasty world of Taco, in a gastronomic journey that will lead you to discover the most important Taco varieties in the world, revealing their origins.

Challenger: The Last Flight, Season 1 (September 16, 2020)

Docuseries on the Challenger disaster, which led to the death of the crew, shocking the whole world. For the moment we do not have many details on the contents of this new series, but in the various episodes the causes of the tragedy will certainly be analyzed, probably with some interviews done with those who worked closely on the project.

American Barbecue, Season 1 (September 18, 2020)

A reality show in which the contestants will have to challenge each other to the sound of barbecue, to decide who will be the best, during a first season to be savored.