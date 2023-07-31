Natsume Yuujinchou Season 7: Release Date, Cast, And Everything We Know Far

Is Anime a common source of happiness for you? If so, you’ve probably been counting down the days until the seventh season of one of the most beloved anime series in Japan’s long-running animation industry is renewed. I’m hoping you’ve already figured out what it’s called. Natsume Yuujinchou is a widely read manga series. One of the most beloved films of all time, this tale of otherworldly love and friendship is based on Japanese legend.

Given that the first episode aired on July 7, 2008, and the final episode of the sixth season broadcast on June 20, 2017, and given that two major theatrical releases are scheduled for September 29, 2018, and January 16, 2021, it’s no exaggeration to say that everyone is looking forward to the seventh season of Natsume Yuujinchou.

Natsume Yuujinchou Season 7 Renewal Status

With the announcement of Season 7 on the official website, fans of the Natsume’s Book of Friends (Natsume Yjin-Ch) anime franchise can now rest easy. With the announcement of the franchise’s 15th anniversary came a special video. Fans can expect the new season to premiere in the spring of 2024, though the specific date has yet to be announced.

Staff also released an image commemorating the show’s 15th anniversary and a logo for the upcoming seventh season, adding to fans’ excitement. Fans of the series may finally look forward to the next installment, in which Natsume and his pals embark on new adventures.

Natsume Yuujinchou Season 7 Release Date

No announcement regarding Season 7 of Natsume Yuujinchou has been made as of yet. Fans have been waiting for updates on the show’s future, hoping for more touching stories and developed characters.

The production of an anime series, however, involves many steps, and the process might be lengthy. While we wait for Season 7 to premiere, let’s look into some potential launch chances.

Natsume Yuujinchou Storyline

Takashi Natsume inherited the unique ability to perceive and communicate with ykai from his deceased maternal grandmother, Reiko. Because of this talent, he grew up isolated and misunderstood by his peers. He had also been handed down from one generation of his father’s family to the next. Reiko’s grandson inherited her Book of Friends after she passed away at a young adult age. The book listed the names of hundreds of spirits who Reiko had coerced into servitude.

In the spirit world, the Book of Friends is extremely valuable, and spirits, both good and evil, are constantly on the lookout for Takashi so that they can steal it. In his spare time, Takashi releases the numerous spirits who come to him and dissolves the agreements that Reiko made. On the contrary, evil spirits are after him and Madara (whom Takashi refers to as “Nyanko-sensei”) in order to get their hands on the potent Book of Friends. Madara acts as a protector and spiritual guide for Takashi, but his true motivation is to gain control of the Book of Friends after Takashi’s death. Later, he grows fonder of Takashi, and Takashi develops feelings for Madara in kind.

Takashi meets Natori Suuichi, an exorcist and one of the few humans who are capable of perceiving and bringing down spirits via certain banishing or sealing spells, but he also meets Matoba Seiji, a dangerous adversary who wants Takashi to join him and his nefarious clan of exorcists. To better understand his maternal grandmother and the profound spiritual bond he shares with her, Takashi is determined to make public all of the identities before the scheming Matoba clan or other malevolent spirits exploit them for their own ends.

Natsume Yuujinchou Cast

Takashi Natsume Voiced by: Hiroshi Kamiya(Japanese); Adam Gibbs(English)

Takashi Natsume, just like his long-deceased maternal grandmother, Reiko, is able to perceive and hear yōkai/ayakashi.

A mysterious inugami. Madara was sealed in a shrine until he was accidentally released by Takashi.

Takashi’s late maternal grandmother, from whom he inherited the rare spiritual ability to see and hear yōkai as well as banish or seal them away.

Another student had recently moved into the area. He is sickly and quite susceptible to illnesses.

A new girl at school who rarely talks because of a curse a spirit has placed on her, which Takashi later helps her to break.

The class president of Takashi’s homeroom.

A man who is also able to see spirits. He is a famous actor and exorcist and has a lizard birthmark that moves around on his body.

The head of the Matoba clan is twenty-two years old.

Classmates of Takashi. Kitamoto is a sensible and rational person, while Nishimura is funny and easy-going,

A childless middle-aged couple and Takashi’s current foster parents.

A powerful yōkai whose form is a blue-haired human woman.

A huge powerful horse yōkai with many followers.

Natsume Yuujinchou Season 6 Rating

If you want to know if a show will be canceled or renewed, look no further than the ratings. The better the ratings, the more likely it is that the subject will make it. The show has received positive reviews across multiple platforms, including IMDb (8.1/10) and MyAnimeList (8.31/10).

Where to watch Natsume Yuujinchou?

The seventh season is expected to follow the pattern set by the previous six and make its way to us soon through services like Crunchyroll, with the possibility that the English dub would be made accessible on Amazon Prime Video.