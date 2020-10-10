Naruto Shippuden: the director reveals a touching anecdote about one of the episodes

The anime of Naruto shippuden was able to accompany an entire generation of fans who supported the work despite the numerous episodes. While Studio Pierrot exaggerated with the amount of filler episodes present in its adaptation, on the other hand some of them hide some exciting curiosities.

Now past the 21st anniversary of Naruto, the franchise continues today to amaze many fans from all over the world thanks to the many anecdotes that lie behind one of the most important productions, especially in terms of the shonen target, of Japanese animation. Recently, in fact, one of the many directors of Naruto Shippuden, Osamu Kobayashi, who directed the original mini-saga of Nostalgic Days (ep.480-483), revealed an anecdote, translated into English by FARfromanimation, regarding one of the dialogues between the protagonist and the 3rd Hokage:

“When I directed the Naruto series (even if only for a few episodes), I thought and decided to insert a scene where the protagonist meets the 3rd Hokage. That story of the star that the Hokage tells Naruto was in actually an anecdote that my father told me when I was younger.

For this, in fact, I added my father’s name in the collaboration credits to the script. When my father was still a child he could see the stars shine in the night even in Tokyo. “

A small tribute, that of the director, borrowed from his father to tell the many fans of the saga that we are sure will appreciate this short and exciting story. And you, however, remember that episode? Let us know with a comment below.