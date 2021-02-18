Naruto: Here is a breathtaking Sasuke in this genderbend fanart

Love him or hate him, Sasuke Uchiha is a character destined to remain in history. The dark character from the series Naruto it has had its ups and downs throughout history, but now everything seems to have settled down.

Thanks to the contribution of this artist, Sasuke’s fans have increased exponentially, and now we know what Naruto would have been like if Sasuke had been a girl.

This viral tweet was posted by Kyngromaine but it was artist Kazhmiran on Tumblr who created this edit. After seeing what Sasuke would be like if he were a woman, the fandom literally went crazy, and raised many questions such as what (and if) would change in history. Maybe Sasuke would be able to get Naruto away from Hinata, and the couple would end up together, who knows.

Some users were quick to praise the splendid changes that have been made to the Uchiha, and they admit that such a universe would be fun to explore. Sasuke’s rivalry with Itachi might have been different if the latter had had a younger sister. The Uchiha clan’s point of view on Sasuke may also be different.

Others believe that nothing would change with the gender change except for Sasuke’s style. Obviously, we will never know what the story would be like if it were set in that universe, but this fan art offers a vision of this world and is very interesting!

