Nanatsu no Taizai: Meliodas, the story of a cursed demon

Meliod he is the protagonist of Nanatsu no Taizai (known as Seven Deadly Sins in English), he is the capital of The seven capital sins and although he is usually a character with great humor and has stolen the hearts of the viewers, the truth is that he has one of the saddest anime stories.

As we have reported in The Truth News, Meliodas is the first son of the demon king, so he belongs to the highest category of the demon clan. Creatures that for 3,000 years ethey were at war with the clan of goddesses.

Meliodas was commander of The ten Commandments, and was characterized by the cruelty that he showed in combat, however during a war, Meliodas, who was considered the next king of his clan, se fell in love with Elizabeth, a member of the clan of goddesses.

The love between both characters was so great that both they rebelled against their own clans, they said goodbye to the war and for this reason they were rejected by their races.

This conflict unleashed a war to end the demon race, and both the Demon King of Nanastu No Taizai like The Ten Commandments, they vowed revenge on the leader of the Seven Deadly Sins and his forbidden love with Elizabeth in the anime.

Meliodas and his beloved received a curse in Nanatsu No Taizai

The war soon advanced and both Meliodas and Elizabeth tThey had to fight with the heads of their own clans. The two anime characters lost and before they died each of them received a curse.

To Meliodas, the protagonista de Nanatsu no Taizai, they cursed him at eternal life. He may die, but every time he will have to resurrect along with a part of his power and personality that he once had as the leader of the Ten Commandments.

While Elizabeth will die and be reborn una and again in front of Meliodas’s eyes without him being able to do something about it to prevent the descent.

After the curses and through 3,000 thousand years Meliodas has met the different reincarnations of Elizabeth, however she made him promise that will find a way to break the curses imposed by their gods.

Meliodas the Sin of Wrath, in Nanatsu No Taizai

Meliodas is destined to watch Elizabeth die for eternity

After failing 105 times the leader of The Seven Deadly Sins believed that it would be better for his beloved not to regain her memories as a goddess of the clans so that she would not have to die again, so he decides to live with Liz, a knight of the Kingdom. of Danafor, who was his new incarnation.

As incredible as the plan was, it didn’t work either. One of the 10 Commandments returned and consumed by his own anger Meliodas caused an explosion unconsciously destroyed the Kingdom.

After what happened Meliodas and a newborn Elizabeth were rescued by the order of the Sacred Knights of Lions. The king of this nation agreed to keep the little girl as his daughter, in exchange Meliodas became a sacred hair of the kingdom.

But in time Meliodas’ fate would take him back to the demons. Now the mission of the leader of The Seven Deadly Sins and his reunion with Elizabeth in Nanatsu no Taizai will lead him to face the demonic race as he plans to end the war that began 3,000 years ago in order to break once and for all the curses they have carried.

