Nanatsu no Taizai cosplayer imagines Ban in his female version

Nanatsu no Taizai has several fans on his side, but Meliodas is not the only fighter who attracts the attention of the anime series. When it comes to the sins themselves, Ban has become one of the most popular characters given his aloof demeanor and stylish leather outfit.

Of course, that means a lot of fan work has been done for Ban, but a cosplayer decided to give the hero a special female makeover that would have Elaine do a double take. And then, The Truth News It shares more details of the characterization, along with updates you should know.

One of the funniest surprises was finding out that Ban was such a good chef at the beginning of Nanatsu no Taizai, and the artist @xandrastax (who you can find more work on Instagram) gave him a feminine style that you will love:

“I wanted so much to do a female version of Ban” (@xandrastax)

The fun nature of the character designs in Nanatsu no Taizai are the reason many fans stuck with the final season of the anime series despite its problems, and continue to eagerly await the official premiere of season 5 in Netflix.

How many seasons does Nanatsu no Taizai have?

The manga of Nakaba Suzuki, The Seven Deadly Sins (Nanatsu no Taizai) tiene un total de four seasons of anime. Netflix considers season 4 to be the fifth season, as the show had OVAS at the end of the first broadcast.

Season 5 is titled Nanatsu no Taizai: Fundo no Shinpan and will be the last adaptation of the series by Studio DEEN. Similarly, the original manga continues its story in a sequel called The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights Of Apocalypse and fans can read the first few chapters on Crunchyroll.

