My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Regarding a second season, neither the official website nor Madhouse have yet provided confirmation.

Nonetheless, My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 had been one of the most popular spring anime series of 2023, particularly in the romance genre.

The program will also have a panel at Anime Expo 2023 on July 3, so it’s conceivable that a second season will be announced there.

My Love Story in Yamada-kun at Lv999 rapidly became a consolation anime for viewers during the winter season.

Since its premiere on April 2, 2023, the show has won the affections of innumerable viewers with its endearing characters and perfect combination of romance and comedy.

With the positive reviews it received, the pressing question in everyone’s mind is whether or not My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 will return for a second season.

Although there have been no official announcements, neither the studio nor the personnel have made any statements indicating that the anime would be limited to a single season.

Thus, it is probable that My Love Story alongside Yamada-kun will be featured in Lv999’s second season.

The manga has seven volumes currently in April 2023 and has been serialized since March 2019 on Comic Smart’s Ganma! website.

The anime adaptation by Madhouse ran from April to June 2023 and was well-received by fans and critics.

Despite its unusual moniker, the narrative of My Love Story Through Yamada-kun at Lv999 is quite cliche.

It is a typical weekend anime featuring two college-aged characters who form a friendship over a video game.

Recently, the anime directed by Morio Asaka debuted on Crunchyroll. It is produced by Madhouse, the studio responsible for the famous anime Hunter X Hunter, and has been well received.

This is due to a relatable characters and flawless execution of the straightforward yet profound plot.

My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Level 999 focuses on this topic. This anime is a prevalent topic of discourse among anime fans at the moment.

It is an manga adaptation of a manga series that has captivated the anime community.

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 Season 2 Release Date

Nevertheless, during the spring 2023 anime season, this anime acquired significant popularity, especially in the romance genre.

Excitingly, a set is scheduled to hold a panel at Anime Expo 2023 on July 3, increasing the likelihood that a second season will be announced at the convention.

The premiere of the first season of My Love Story in Yamada-kun at Lv999 on Crunchyroll occurred on April 1, 2023.

If a second season really is in the works, it is highly likely that it will also be accessible by streaming in this platform.

Stay alert for the latest information and confirmed announcements regarding the prospective second season. We will notify you as soon as additional information becomes available.

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 Season 2 Cast

Inori Minase as Akane Kinoshita

Kouki Uchiyama as Akito Yamada

Ai Kakuma as Runa Sasaki

Natsuki Hanae as Eita Sasaki

Nobuo Tobita as Takezo Kamota

Rio Tsuchiya as Yukari Tsubaki

Saori Ōnishi as Momoko Maeda

Yūsuke Kobayashi as Takeaki Okamoto

Ai Kakuma as Rurihime

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 Season 2 Trailer

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 Season 2 Plot

“Akane Kinoshita, a female college student, is forced to break up with her partner after he has an affair with a woman he encountered while playing an online game. This is the worst possible outcome.

Akane confides all about her sorrow to “Yamada,” a player she encountered by chance who is a member of the same guild, while she is releasing tension by marauding with the wide-open hunting areas of an online game.

The first season in the anime encompassed a significant portion of the manga’s total of ten arcs. Therefore, it is probable that the sixth or seventh arc will be the focus of the second season.

My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999 is a captivating anime series that follows the life of a high school student with a passion for computer games.

He spends the majority of his time playing video games as well as fantasizing about becoming a pro gamer.

His life takes an unexpected turn when he encounters Sora, a skilled professional gamer.

After she challenges him to be a game and easily defeats him, he is awestruck by her astounding gaming abilities.

Yamada-kun is captivated by Sora’s skills and intends to collaborate with her to reach the summit of the game’s leaderboards.

They engage in intense competition with other experienced gamers, a number of whom use questionable means to obtain an advantage.

The series features exhilarating gaming situations that keep viewers on the edge of their chairs.

As Yamada-kun and Sora continue their entertainment journey, they grow closer and develop a friendship that transcends their shared passion for video games.

Together, they overcome obstacles and inspire one another to achieve greater heights. This program is required viewing for fans of the computer gaming genre due to its captivating narrative and well-developed characters.

No official confirmation or announcement regarding the renewal as well as termination of My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 Season 2 has been made as of yet.

That does not, however, imply that the likelihood of a second season is minimal. In fact, a number of factors could increase the likelihood of a sequel.

a review of My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 Wiki, the anime covered up to chapter 40 of the manga, meaning that as of July 2023, there are still over 30 chapters to be adapted.