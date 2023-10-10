Bang Brave Bang Bravern Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Masami Obari, known for his work as episode director and general director on other mecha anime series such as Super Heavy God Gravion, Mobile Suit Gundam Iron-Blooded Orphans, Gundam Build Fighters: Battlogue, Bubblegum Crisis, and Super Robot Wars OG: The Inspector, will direct the original television anime series Bang Brave Bang Bravern.

With the announcement, the first teaser image and promotional video for the anime were also unveiled. The teaser image depicts two mechas with their weapons drawn and standing back-to-back.

The trailer also conveys the intense ambiance of the mecha battlefield, which is filled with gunfire and bombardment. CygamesPictures is managing the animation.

The teaser image depicts two mechas in their weapons drawn and positioned back-to-back, while the trailer depicts the intense atmosphere of a mecha battlefield filled with gunfire and bombardment.

Despite the fact that mecha anime sounds obsolete, it has shared some stories that you would never hear anywhere else.

Fans are familiar with the television series ‘Neon Genesis Evangelion,’ ‘Voltron,’ and ‘Patlabor. In addition, ‘Gundam’ and ‘Transformers’ continue telling new stories to the present day.

A recently-announced original robot animated films appears to be a military narrative, but may involve much more than simply battles and tactics.

To tantalize mecha anime enthusiasts, the announcement was accompanied by the first teaser image and promotional video for the impending anime.

Cygames and Cygames Pictures have begun streaming the third “Designer Introduction” video to introduce Bang Brave Bang Bravern’s production designer, who collaborated with Masami Obari on the original anime television project.

The film, which is in addition to the two previously produced for Moruga and Mizuki Sakura, reveals various images of setting designed by Kenji Teraoka.

In the video, various MORUGA loadout variations are displayed, including one with enormous limbs and another that sports an oversized railgun-like weapon. Additionally, there is also an image of the cockpit of the automaton.

The veteran director of the mecha anime series, Masami Oobari, is set to return with a new work titled “Yuuki Bakuhatsu Bang Bravern” and a new robot-themed anime series is located on the horizon.

The release date has not yet been confirmed, but internet teasers have already been released to promote the anime.

Bang Brave Bang Bravern Release Date

As of now, only the tease has been released, and no release schedule has been made public for the anime yet.

Bang Brave Bang Bravern Cast

The original robot series is being produced by animation studio Cygames Pictures (Blade Runner: Black Out 2022, Princess Connect!) under the direction of Obari (Gravion, Gravion Zwei, Angel Blade, Battle Arena Toshinden). Regarding: Dive).

Sakura is a mechanical designer and auxiliary artist for Yauo Ohtagaki’s Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt manga. Sakura illustrated additional manga series, such as Spiral, Magical Blue, and King of Saurus.

Bang Brave Bang Bravern Trailer

Bang Brave Bang Bravern Plot

The original robot series is being produced by animation studio Cygames Pictures (Blade Runner: Black Out 2022, Princess Connect!) under the direction of Obari (Gravion, Gravion Zwei, Angel Blade, Battle Arena Toshinden). Regarding: Dive).

Sakura is a mechanical designer and auxiliary artist for Yauo Ohtagaki’s Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt manga. Sakura illustrated additional manga series, such as Spiral, Magical Blue, as well as King of Saurus.

In addition, the cockpit designs of the machines were highlighted. Bang Brave Bang Bravern (Yuki Bakuhatsu Bang Bravern) will be animated by Cygames Pictures, and Obari will be in charge of directing the anime.

Cygames has worked in the past on anime titles such as Blade Runner: Black Out 2022 and Princess Connect! To dive. Obari has worked on Gravion, Gravion Zwei, Angle Blade, as well as Battle Arena Toshinden in the past.

Bang Brave Bang Bravern is a novel mecha animated movies produced by Cygames. It is directed by Masami bari and produced by Cygames Pictures.

The brief 24-second video depicts various fantastical setting schematics. In addition, it provides designs for machines, robotics, and firearms, including cockpit designs. And they appear terrific. The video has increased the expectations of anime aficionados.

With Kenji Teraoka, we need not be concerned with the designs. He is an expert who has worked on numerous popular and interesting anime, such as Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion R2, Ghost on the Shell: Stand Alone Complex, and the majority of the Mobile Suit Gundam series.

The anime is reminiscent of ‘Gundam’ and ‘Evangelion,’ but not as futuristic. It may be invigorating to see something different than what we are typically accustomed to. It could be an outstanding addition to the collection of mecha anime.

The Mecha genre is steadily fading out. Even if contemporary anime of this genre are produced, they always resemble ‘Neon Genesis Evangelion’ or ‘Gundam.’

Rarely do we encounter original stories at this genre. “Bang Brave Bang Bravern” may alter the game.

It appears to be a military narrative, but it may involve more than just battles and strategies. The designs of mechatronics are its greatest asset.

And additional information regarding this essential component has been announced. Let’s proceed without further ado.