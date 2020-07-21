My Hero Academia: will the new light novel take us to a Dungeon?

Share it:

Waiting for the arrival of the fifth season of My Hero Academia , confirmed immediately after the conclusion of the fourth, a new light novel has been announced that will become part of the School Briefs series, adding to the current 4 volumes based on the work of Kohei Horikoshi and written by Anri Yoshi.

It was the Twitter page of the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine that shared the post you find at the bottom of the news, where the plot of the next novel dedicated to Izuku Midoriya and his companions.

As specified, the volume will be available from September, and will have the title "Celebration". Although it has not been specified, being part of the School Briefs series, it is possible that the author remains Yoshi. Below is the official description of the book "Deku and the other students of the Class 1-A of the U.A. Academy, while doing the end-of-year cleaning, discover a mysterious underground passage near a landfill. Entering the passage they discover that it is a dungeon …!? There will also be stories of professors who dress like Santa Claus, celebrations for the New Year at Todoroki house, and much more! ".

