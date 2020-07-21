Entertainment

My Hero Academia: will the new light novel take us to a Dungeon?

July 21, 2020
Maria Rivera
Waiting for the arrival of the fifth season of My Hero Academia , confirmed immediately after the conclusion of the fourth, a new light novel has been announced that will become part of the School Briefs series, adding to the current 4 volumes based on the work of Kohei Horikoshi and written by Anri Yoshi.

It was the Twitter page of the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine that shared the post you find at the bottom of the news, where the plot of the next novel dedicated to Izuku Midoriya and his companions.

As specified, the volume will be available from September, and will have the title "Celebration". Although it has not been specified, being part of the School Briefs series, it is possible that the author remains Yoshi. Below is the official description of the book "Deku and the other students of the Class 1-A of the U.A. Academy, while doing the end-of-year cleaning, discover a mysterious underground passage near a landfill. Entering the passage they discover that it is a dungeon …!? There will also be stories of professors who dress like Santa Claus, celebrations for the New Year at Todoroki house, and much more! ".

Chapter 279 of My Hero Academia will soon arrive on MangaPlus, and we remember that MHA has just celebrated its six years of publication.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

