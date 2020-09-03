Entertainment

My Hero Academia: what is the price of the Heroes’ assault?

September 3, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The current saga of the manga of My Hero Academia it is among the crudest of the whole work. Kohei Horikoshi has shown that he does not hide behind the canonical dictates of the shonen, having no qualms in brutally killing more or less important characters for the narrative. What consequence will the battle bring with it?

The war against the Paranormal Liberation Front has taken on a terrible scale, with losses from side to side that can change forever the fate of the stability of society. Just as on the side of the Villain there have been several victims, in the same way the Heroes have lost a substantial chunk of their war apparatus. The onslaught of the heroes was a failure as Shigaraki finally succeeded in collect the legacy of All For One and to take on an amount of power to say the least disturbing.

Furthermore, with the support of Gigantomachia the bloodbath has reached very high levels. During the battle Aizawa lost a leg that will inevitably compromise his career, and the damage that Mt. Lady, Hawks and even Mirko sustained from their respective fights has yet to be evaluated. Finally, the hero front may have permanently lost too Gran Torino and Midnight, brutally reduced to death if not completely killed.

In any case, it is now well established that at the end of the saga the protagonists will have to face the losses and disorders created. And you, instead, what do you think of the failure of the raid? Let us know with a comment below.

