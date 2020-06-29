My Hero Academia: two artists create a fan made statue dedicated to the heroine Mirko

Share it:

Mirko is definitely one of the favorite characters of fans of My Hero Academia, and seen the sketch created to promote Volume 20, probably also by the author Kohei Horikoshi. However, two artists have literally taken their passion to the next level, creating a magnificent fan made statuette dedicated to the heroine.

The work, visible at the bottom of the article, shows the number 5 of the ranking of the heroes posing with his classic smile, ready for battle. Being made by fans – and therefore not having the permission of the publisher – the statuette cannot be put on the market, but who knows if the fans' appreciation does not lead to the creation of some similar product. To date, moreover, Shueisha he has not even launched the possibility of creating some figures dedicated to the little sister.

Mirko's popularity grew mainly thanks to the latest narrative arc of the manga, in which, for a few chapters, the heroine played an anything but secondary role. Unfortunately, before seeing the chapters in question adapted, we will have to wait for the last part of the fifth season of My Hero Academia, if not directly the sixth.

And what do you think of it? Do you like the statue? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! Meanwhile, we take this opportunity to remind you that new information on My Hero Academia 5 will be given during theHero Fes 2020, scheduled for October 3rd.