My Hero Academia: the golden heart of Eraserhead is no longer a secret for fans

If you have seen the fourth season of My Hero Academia you know very well that many new characters were introduced in the first part of the season, while the heroes were grappling with the Eight Precepts of Death and their leader Overhaul. And if the latter was one of the most interesting discoveries, the same can be said about Eri.

We think how fundamental the figure of the little girl was for a man like Overhaul whose aim was to eliminate all the uniqueness of the heroes. If it wasn't for the blood of you was and its power, the villain could never have synthesized bullets capable of temporarily or permanently canceling i Quirk of people.

So one could very well say that the real protagonist of this beginning of the season is undoubtedly Eri, who at the moment, following the battle he has seen Deku triumph over the enemy, is under the protection of the Yuei High School and more specifically under the care of the professor Aizawa.

Lately there has been a lot of talk about Eraserhead, for its past and also for the spin off Vigilant: My Hero Academia Illegals. And if with the new ending an Easter Egg was found that recalls Shirakumo, the late best friend of Aizawa, today, thanks to a fan post, we want to point out how much the Pro Hero actually hides, under a hard shell, a heart and a kind soul.

In fact, as reported by the post inserted at the bottom of the article, the Twitter user Deafmic, highlighted a gesture from Eraserhead that leaked his true identity. As can be seen from the attached image, the hero bought a sweater with cats printed on it as a gift to Eri to comfort her and show her that there are also good people in the world. Another interesting aspect is the presence of felines as a garment print, since Aizawa is very attached to cats, which we had the pleasure of discovering among the pages of the spin off. Find comfort in cats and that comfort wants to give it to Eri through that type of gift.

