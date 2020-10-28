My Hero Academia: Shigaraki prepares for Halloween in this scary cosplay

Tomura Shigaraki, one of the most macabre characters in the cast of My Hero Academia, is the protagonist of a creepy cosplay perfect for the night of the witches. The leader of the Union of Villains has mysteriously transformed into a mummy.

With his Quirk “decay” and his macabre clothing, Tomura Shigaraki is without a doubt one of the scariest villains of the universe created by Kohei Horikoshi. But on the occasion of the upcoming night of Halloween, the heir of All For One has changed costume to disturb the children intent on asking for sweets.

Brazilian cosplayer @luzanlorenzi played the evil leader of the Union of Villains in a very surprising way. In this alternate version, Shigaraki has become a mummy ready to terrorize the boys intent on celebrating Halloween. “It’s been a long time since my last post, but I bring you the Shigaraki mummy. Hope you like it guys, I had a lot of fun doing this cosplay and editing photos. Do you think the mummy costume suits him? What other monster could it be?“, he asked his followers accompanying the shots.

The cosplay, published on the artist’s Instagram profile, it’s downright disturbing, also given the presence of the inevitable hands of Shigaraki’s deceased relatives. And what do you think of this reinterpretation of the character? Despite the global pandemic, the fifth season of My Hero Academia does not stop. Mangakas from Black Clover and My Hero Academia swapped to make these covers.