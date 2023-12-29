My Hero Academia Season 7: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Every week, Kōhei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia remains at the top of the charts, adding to its global phenomenon status. Superhero anime Plus Ultra has been on since 2016, and the sixth season has just ended, yet viewers are already begging for more.

Season 7 of My Hero Academia is already in the works at Studio Bones, so Christmas came early this year, even before the sixth season ended. Everything you need to know about MHA: Season 7 to prepare for the ongoing war between good and evil is here.

My Hero Academia Season 7 Renewal Status

An announcement is always swiftly made for My Hero Academia after the conclusion of each season. With the publication of each season’s last episode, the rights to air subsequent seasons are always renewed. Fans probably guessed right; the seventh season was no different.

Beginning on December 4, 2022, 25 episodes made up the sixth season, which ran nonstop for six months. On April 23, 2023, the show aired its 25th episode. Season 7 of My Hero Academia also received the go-ahead on this day.

In sum, the producers have renewed My Hero Academia for a seventh season. This is in addition to the trailer and other data about the crew and characters that are already in the public domain. You may find more information about this in the following subheadings:!

My Hero Academia Season 7 Release Date

Season 7 of My Hero Academia is expected to premiere in early to mid-2024. Up to Chapter 328, the plot of season 6 was based on the manga, and there are still many more chapters to go. Thus, a new season of the show was inevitable. When, though, is the big question?

An official statement was released after the March 25, 2023, season 6 finale, confirming that production is underway for season 7. Seasons of My Hero Academia typically airs once every twelve months. So, a teaser will likely indicate that the second season will premiere in the spring of 2024, later this year.

My Hero Academia Season 7 Cast

Season seven of My Hero Academia will have an extensive voice cast, although it is yet unknown who will return and who will be replaced. In light of that, we have made the following assumptions about the return of the English and Japanese cast members:

Izuku Midoriya voiced by: Daiki Yamashita (JP); Justin Briner (EN)

voiced by: Daiki Yamashita (JP); Justin Briner (EN) Katsuki Bakugo voiced by: Nobuhiko Okamoto (JP); Clifford Chapin (EN)

voiced by: Nobuhiko Okamoto (JP); Clifford Chapin (EN) Shoto Todoroki voiced by: Yuki Kaji (JP); David Matranga (EN)

voiced by: Yuki Kaji (JP); David Matranga (EN) Tomura Shigaraki voiced by: Kōki Uchiyama (JP); Eric Vale (EN)

voiced by: Kōki Uchiyama (JP); Eric Vale (EN) All for One voiced by: Akio Ōtsuka (JP); John Swasey (EN)

voiced by: Akio Ōtsuka (JP); John Swasey (EN) Endeavour voiced by: Tetsu Inada (JP); Patrick Seitz (EN)

voiced by: Tetsu Inada (JP); Patrick Seitz (EN) All Might voiced by: Kenta Miyake (JP); Christopher R Sabat (EN)

voiced by: Kenta Miyake (JP); Christopher R Sabat (EN) Shota Aizawa voiced by: Junichi Suwabe (JP); Christopher Wehkamp (EN)

voiced by: Junichi Suwabe (JP); Christopher Wehkamp (EN) Hawks voiced by: Yuichi Nakamura (JP); Zeno Robinson (EN)

voiced by: Yuichi Nakamura (JP); Zeno Robinson (EN) Momo Yaoyorozu voiced by: Marina Inoue (JP); Colleen Clinkenbeard (EN)

voiced by: Marina Inoue (JP); Colleen Clinkenbeard (EN) Fumikage Tokoyami voiced by: Yoshimasa Hosoya (JP); Josh Grelle (EN)

voiced by: Yoshimasa Hosoya (JP); Josh Grelle (EN) Ochaco Uraraka voiced by: Ayane Sakura (JP); Luci Christian (EN)

voiced by: Ayane Sakura (JP); Luci Christian (EN) Tenya Ida voiced by: Kaito Ishikawa (JP); J Michael Tatum (EN)

My Hero Academia Season 6 Recap

Did you forget? Here, I thought I was a terrible supporter. Just so you’re aware, the Paranormal Liberation Front was the main enemy of Deku and his companions in the first part of season 6 of My Hero Academia. Heavy hero and civilian fatalities were reported, despite Deku and company’s victory. I felt quite down about it. Star and Stripe, the all-American hero who drank milk and ate meat, was born after the battered All Might appealed for international help so that it might recuperate from the conflict. Just because the United States is usually a good choice in international policy, isn’t it?

My Hero Academia Season 7 Plot

After America’s favorite hero agreed to All Might’s request and traveled to Japan, the Star and Stripe storyline is anticipated to kick off season 7 of My Hero Academia.

Romi Park will provide her voice to Star and Stripe, according to details released by BONES studio. Her voice-acting credits include Attack on Titan’s Hange Zoe and Fullmetal Alchemist’s Edward Elric.

In just three days, Tomura Shigaraki will take full ownership of All For One in the next season. Therefore, All Might had no choice but to seek help from heroes from other realms, and Star and Stripe wasted no time in deciding to join him.

Nevertheless, Tomura is fully prepared to defend himself to achieve All For One’s next objective: stealing Star and Stripe’s quirk, New Order.

After that, BONES Studio might bring the U.A. Traitor arc and the Final War arc to life as animated features in the manga. Nevertheless, the number of episodes mentioned will determine the degree to which the plot will be animated.

My Hero Academia Season 7 Animation Studio

Studio Bones will once again be responsible for animating My Hero Academia for Season 7. With his own hands, Bones has brought the whole series to life, from the three feature films to several original video animations.

I can think of no anime for which Studio Bones hasn’t received high marks for its art. Some examples are Mob Psycho 100, Kekkai Sensen, and Bungou Stray Dogs.

There are highs and lows in terms of quality in My Hero Academia, but fans tend to overlook such instances since it’s acceptable to have to pump out numerous seasons of an anime every year. Well, sometimes.

My Hero Academia Season 7: Is there enough source material?

It has been reported that material will be abundant for the following season once filming begins. Just so you know, the manga started serializing the plot in 2014. The author and artist of the story are Kohei Horikoshi.

The Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has published the manga from the very beginning. Also, 37 books are available for purchase as of this writing. Studio Bones’s anime followed in 2016.

The current chapter count for the manga is 390. The anime adaptation of these chapters ends with Chapter 328 in the manga. And there have only been 70 chapters utilized for each season of the anime. There are a total of sixty-one chapters available for adaptation in Season 7 of My Hero Academia. Also, a new 25-episode season’s worth of material will be available within a month.

Where to watch My Hero Academia Season 7?

Once it’s released, Season 7 of My Hero Academia should be available to view on Crunchyroll and Netflix. The whole series is already accessible on both platforms, so it’s safe to assume that you’ll also be able to view the remaining episodes there.