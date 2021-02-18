My Hero Academia: Mirko and Megan Thee Stallion are paired in this official artwork

That My Hero Academia has entered the empire of the great battle shonen is no longer a mystery, but in the last period the work of Kohei Horikoshi is also becoming popular among VIPs. After the mysterious issue that has linked wrestler John Cena to the franchise, this time it’s the turn of singer Megan Thee Stallion.

In addition to being able to enter the good graces of anime and manga fans, My Hero Academia has slowly managed to to establish itself in world pop culture. The heroes created by Horikoshi have in fact become a reference point even for high-level artists, such as WWE Superstar John Cena, who has repeatedly confirmed his love for My Hero Academia.

But the Hollywood actor isn’t the only VIP to confess he loves Deku and the other would-be heroes. A while ago, Megan Thee Stallion had openly declared his love for manga and in response Shouta Noguchi, one of Horikoshi’s assistants, had celebrated it with official sketches.

Apparently, however, even the artists behind My Hero Academia must greatly appreciate the hip hop singer. In fact, another assistant, Yoshinori, made a new illustration in which Mirko wears one of Stallion’s bold looks and assumes one of his poses.

As you can in the images at the bottom of the news, comparing the two photos Mirko and Megan Thee Stallion they are absolutely identical, so much so that fans have nicknamed the rabbit heroine “Mirko Thee Stallion”.