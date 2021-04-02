My Hero Academia manga hits a major global sales record

The manga from My Hero Academia continues to tell the story of the Class 1-A students at UA Academy, with the events well ahead of the series of anime, and it is clear that the Shonen franchise created by Kohei Horikoshi its popularity continues to rise.

The story that takes place in the manga has shown both heroes and villains recovering after the War Bow, which resulted in some major casualties across the board. This arc will be surprising in the anime world and it is precisely one of the reasons why the original manga is a bestseller.

How many copies of manga does My Hero Academia sell?

My Hero Academia currently has 50 million copies of its manga in circulation today (globally), proving that the printed story is still highly sought after when it comes to adding it to anime fan collections.

With each passing year, the manga created by Kohei Horikoshi continues to be one of the best-selling graphic novel series, managing to outperform American comics and Japanese manga series when it comes to overall sales.

Although there are still many contenders for the crown like Kimetsu no Yaiba, Jujutsu Kaisen and One PieceIt is clear that My Hero Academia has definitely found its place when it comes to the Shonen genre.

Fifth season of My Hero Academia

Recently, the fifth season of the anime had a huge comeback, taking the opportunity to refresh fans’ memories in regards to the personalities and quirks of some of their favorite Class 1-A members.

Photo: Promotional image of My Hero Academia 5 (BONES)

The first episode of season 5 showed a serious training exercise with Deku and his friends as they took on the Big Three. Mirio Togata will have lost his Quirk during season 4, but he remains motivated to train the young heroes of the UA Academy.

Boku no Hero Academia ended its first episode of the fifth season with a mysterious encounter between hero number two, Hawks, and villain Dabi. It is clear that this new season will have many surprises for fans to experience and The Truth News recommends you follow the new episodes on Crunchyroll.

In addition to this, the Shonen franchise also plans to release the third feature film in the franchise later this summer. This is titled My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission and shows Deku teaming up with Bakugo and Shoto Todoroki to fight a mysterious new villain.

In addition to this physical threat, it appears that Deku will also try to clear his own name while fighting with the general public who believe he is a mass murderer. What do you think of My Hero Academia’s new achievement in manga sales?

Get the latest details from the anime world. Follow us on Google News and stay informed. Kill ne!