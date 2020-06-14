Entertainment

My Hero Academia Heroes Rising: a new key visual shows the film's twist

June 14, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Since its introduction, My Hero Academia Heroes: Rising he concentrated his promotional campaign on the two protagonists, Deku and Bakugo, the real flagship of the brand's second film.

The film quickly achieved great success, both in Japan but especially in America, where it scored impressive numbers. Although therefore the film has already debuted in several cinemas (in Italy we are still in a stalemate), unpublished content continues to leak around the network.

The Twitter user Spytrue has in fact shared a new dedicated key visual just to the two protagonists of the film, which frames them in their final battle against the antagonist Nine. The illustration reveals the hit of the film scene, that is the sharing of One For All with Bakugo.

Curiously, in Horikoshi's plans, this must have been the epilogue of the manga, except then change your mind and veer towards a different conclusion. Nonetheless, the leitmotif of the film – the spirit of collaboration between the two characters – is something that is increasingly emerging in the last few chapters.

READ:  Have A Look At Kendall Jenner's Sexy Lingerie Selfie Amid Lockdown!!

It is not excluded, therefore, that the author may recover in the future the characterizing element of the feature film, and decline it in a different narrative context. You'd like it? Tell us below with a comment!

My Hero Academia Heroes: Rising, that's when the Home Video edition will be released. My Hero Academia Heroes: Rising is a phenomenon, surpassed the Enchanted City in America.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.