My Hero Academia: first teaser trailer for the fifth season

The distribution of the last episode of My Hero Academia 4 which adapted one of the most anticipated events by regular readers of the manga. However, the end of the episode could not fail to miss a pleasant surprise for the fifth season of the anime currently in production.

Exactly at the end of the episode, after the advertising break, Studio Bones revealed what everyone already knew but was waiting to hear, My Hero Academia 5 will be done. The announcement was also accompanied by a short teaser trailer, the same that you can admire at the bottom of the news, which culminates in the first promotional poster already shown on the occasion of the leak Weekly Shonen Jump.

It saddens us to remind you, unfortunately, that the fifth season is expected in 2021 according to current rumors, and therefore the wait may be longer than expected. To make the pill less painful, however, we think of a 25th episode of extraordinary scope, with a very high technical sector and with nothing short of exceptional animations, just think that among the credits is the name of the talented Yutaka Nakamura, animator protagonist of some of the best anime scenes produced so far.

And you, instead, what do you expect from the fifth series of the anime? Pending our full review of My Hero Academia 4, let us know with a comment below if you enjoyed this fourth season.