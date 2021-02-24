My Hero Academia: Cosplayer has fans jumping for joy as Mirko

Rumi Usagiyama, better known as Rabbit Hero Mirko, is not one of the main characters of My Hero Academia. However, it is very popular with cosplayers. She was first introduced as a silhouette in episode 82 and finally made a full appearance in episode 86.

Rabbit Hero Mirko is honest and powerful, which is what you would expect from fifth professional hero top ranked in the anime. But unlike other heroes, she doesn’t like the idea of ​​teamwork. Instead, she prefers to work alone and rely on her strength.

His Quirk Rabbit, gives him the qualities and abilities of a rabbit, including incredible leg strength, excellent hearing, and a knack for detecting danger. Mirko’s kicks are so strong that he can destroy entire buildings in My Hero Academia.

Mirko is Pro Hero Number 5 in My Hero Academia

Now the cosplayer named Sachi surprised his fans with one of the best Rabbit Hero Mirko cosplay that The Truth News and many fans have seen.

She captured every little detail of her hero costume, from the sleeveless white and purple leotard with a crescent moon on her chest, to the metal plates on her hips and purple boots.

See Rabbit Hero Mirko cosplay

Sachi also didn’t forget about the long, white haired bunny ears, which are equally important to this Boku no Hero Academia character. You can see more of her cosplay work on her account Instagram @chibith0t.

Fans describe the cosplay as beautiful, perfect and impressive in the comments, and they are right. It’s not the first time Sachi has made headlines with her quality cosplays, and it won’t be the last.

All things considered, it’s the closest thing to seeing reality. Photography of @topherblev It was also top-notch. It helped make Sachi’s already impressive cosplay look even better. What is your favorite hero from My Hero Academia?

