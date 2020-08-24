Entertainment

My Hero Academia chapter 281: the last moments of a hero

August 24, 2020
Maria Rivera
Kohei Horikoshi has never shown too many deaths in his comic so far. One of the first to arrive in the timeline of the present was that of Sir Nighteye, a hero who accompanied us during the first part of the fourth season of My Hero Academia. But with the current story arc the manga is moving towards darker atmospheres.

Twice died in the ranks of the villains, but some hits have recently come for the heroes too. In My Hero Academia we saw Crust die and other unnamed characters during Shigaraki’s awakening. The ultimate enemy of this My Hero Academia saga however, he made another victim, this time with his own hands.

In chapter 281 of My Hero Academia, Shigaraki manages to get back on his feet and attack. Who tried to stop him was Gran Torino, the old master of All Might and Deku. The elder, however, must suffer two attacks from Shigaraki: the first deeply injures his leg, the other inflicts a lethal wound in the abdomen. Given the age and the attack, it is it is difficult for Gran Torino to ever recover and its flashback seems to confirm his death.

In these scenes we see Gran Torino embracing Nana Shimura after the abandonment of her son. Past memories were hers farewell to the world of My Hero Academia?

