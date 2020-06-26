My Hero Academia: All Might receives an excellent 1/8 scale reproduction

Share it:

After being absolute protagonist in the first sagas of My Hero AcademiaAll Might has been forced to step aside, leaving room for a new generation of heroes ready to fight crime.

The end of his superhero career coincided, however, with the rise of one of the threats more fearful after All For One – Shigaraki Tomura. However, despite the fact that the Symbol of Peace is no longer a fixed presence in the narrative plot of Kohei Horikoshi, the character is still pulsating in the hearts of fans – where he has left an indelible mark.

An impressive collectible from Kotobukiya has recently been dedicated to him, a 1/8 scale statue priced at around $ 105. The release date is set for the end of 2020, specifically between the month of October and December. It is possible to purchase at the Sideshow Collectibles online retailer, on which reservations are already open.

The first impact with the collectible is definitely positiveor, is undoubtedly one of the most convincing reproductions of the character among those on the market, while remaining in a not excessively high price range.

