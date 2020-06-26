Entertainment

My Hero Academia: All Might receives an excellent 1/8 scale reproduction

June 25, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

After being absolute protagonist in the first sagas of My Hero AcademiaAll Might has been forced to step aside, leaving room for a new generation of heroes ready to fight crime.

The end of his superhero career coincided, however, with the rise of one of the threats more fearful after All For One – Shigaraki Tomura. However, despite the fact that the Symbol of Peace is no longer a fixed presence in the narrative plot of Kohei Horikoshi, the character is still pulsating in the hearts of fans – where he has left an indelible mark.

An impressive collectible from Kotobukiya has recently been dedicated to him, a 1/8 scale statue priced at around $ 105. The release date is set for the end of 2020, specifically between the month of October and December. It is possible to purchase at the Sideshow Collectibles online retailer, on which reservations are already open.

READ:  The God of High School: new event set for June 26, the premiere will be shown

The first impact with the collectible is definitely positiveor, is undoubtedly one of the most convincing reproductions of the character among those on the market, while remaining in a not excessively high price range.

As usual, have your say in the comments section below.

My Hero Academia: let's take a look at the spoilers of chapter 256. The author of My Hero Academia promotes the new volume with a magnificent sketch by Miruko.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.