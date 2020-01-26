Share it:

My Hero Academia 4 is at the halfway point. We have now reached episode 15 of the fourth season and a new narrative arc is ready to keep us company from here to the next few weeks. First, however, it's time to draw conclusions after a turbulent and dramatic saga, culminating in the farewell of Nighteye, with a transition episode available in simulcast on VVVVID.it from the evening of January 25th. With the Eight Precepts of Death defeated, Overhaul eliminated and You were rescued, our heroes try to return to everyday life, while remaining marked by the battles they have had to face. Unfortunately there is not much time for the delays: the yakuza have been eradicated, but there is alwaysUnion of Supecattivi to plot behind the scenes.

The villains move



Entitled "Quiescent embers"in fact, the 4×15 episode of My Hero Academia opens a moment after the Villain assault on the escort carrying Overhaul. After eliminating policemen and heroes, and even torturing Kai Chisaki, Shigaraki Tomura is preparing to do his In the meantime, another police force together with Gran Torino is on the trail of another dangerous member of the Union: Kurogiri, the criminal capable of opening warp holes through which to teleport wherever he wants. The old hero manages to capture the enemy without too many problems, but he had not dealt with a terrible secret. In the woods where he defeated Kurigiri, in fact, one of the most dangerous and faithful servants of All For One is hiding: a monster that the boss of the Union of Supercattivi had entrusted to the care of his subordinates, as one day he would have had to protect Shigaraki Tomura. It's about gigantomachia, a colossal and powerful Titan who, in one fell swoop, sweeps away his enemies.

The scene returns to our heroes: Izuku, Kirishima, Uraraka and Tsuyu are about to be discharged from the university hospital where they were treated for the wounds of the battle against Hassaikai. Milio Toogata (which, according to the latest news, in Italian will be voiced by Maurizio Merluzzo), however, will remain hospitalized for another 24 hours.

Before returning to the Yuei campus, Midoriya feels she must visit LeMillion, psychologically destroyed by the loss of his Uniqueness and his mentor. Instead he finds a Milio apparently fit, jovial and smiling: Toogata has chosen to follow the last words of the late Nighteye to the letter. The ex-assistant of Allmight, before exhaling his last and touching breath, had invited his friends to face life with a smileso that tomorrow's heroes could save the world according to the same values ​​promoted by the Symbol of Peace. Deku is still heartbroken and, above all, feels guilt over himself for letting Kai Chisaki provoke victims. Do you think that, perhaps, if Milio had owned the One for All, things would have been different. The strongest of the Big Three, however, manages to lift the soul of his young partner, explaining that if Eri could one day control his Quirk he could regain his power.

Bakugo and Todoroki day



Meanwhile Uraraka is also distraught: the girl feels responsible for not being fast enough to rescue Nighteye. Only the words of Professor Aizawa and the reunification with the companions of the 1-A manages to cheer up the four little heroes, welcomed by their friends with joy and jubilation.

Following literally the words that Milio had addressed to him, the protagonist shows the smile to his companions, explaining that they don't have to worry about his mental state. After this digression, however, the story focuses on some background that occurred during the battle that our heroes claimed against the yakuza: Todoroki and Bakugo they started training to support the repair exams to obtain the provisional license.

The two young people have already taken several tests and have taken their new path very seriously, so as to catch up with all the other classmates. Since Eraserhead is in charge of studying Eri's Uniqueness, held in custody by the heroes of the school, Present Mic and Allmight will accompany the boys to the last phase of their exam. Once on the site, the two meet thereenergetic Inahasa and the beautiful Camie, which had been replaced by Himiko Toga during the provisional license exam.

The four, who were rejected at the first selection, will have to take the last exam before obtaining the license: to observe their deeds, besides their professors, there is also Endeavor: Shoto's father wishes to observe his son's improvements but apparently also to talk to Allmight about what happened after the Kamino accident. The last test for Todoroki and Bakugo is about to begin, but our heroes are unaware that the last exam will be completely different from the previous ones …