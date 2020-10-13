My Hero Academia 287 shows the limits of Deku, is the protagonist worthy of the One for All?

The last chapter of My Hero Academia has caused a lot of discussion, in particular because of the monologue by an important antagonist. During what would really seem to be the final battle, after all, Deku showed all his limits, failing to properly perform his duty as a hero and putting One for All at risk.

The villain in question is All for One, now ingrained in Shigaraki Tomura’s mind due to Quirk’s transplant. All for One verbally attacks his younger brother, the first owner of One for All who appeared alongside Nana Shimura to protect Deku, insisting on the protagonist’s inability and his emotional instability.

According to the antagonist Deku was unable to protect his friends and his teacher, indeed, he even had to entrust himself to them, bringing them to the death. Now, within a parallel dimension, Deku is stuck on the ground and the old owners of the Quirk are forced to intervene to protect him, another sign of the boy’s weakness.

All for One points out that Deku has indulged in anger, a price paid dearly with the Bakugo’s sacrifice and the possible loss of his power. Despite the former owners of One for All trying to defend it, the villain’s speech makes surprising sense, considering that Izuku is not new to this type of behavior.

In the past Deku found himself repeatedly facing enormous dangers alone, as in the battles against Overhaul, Gentle and Muscular. When faced with an incredibly strong opponent Deku certainly does not lack courage and willpower, but often ends up unnecessarily putting one’s life at risk. Bakugo was the last to pay the price for Deku’s recklessness, and there may be more in the future.

Despite everything, Midoriya is continuing to make progress with her power, and who knows that in the future she will not be able to improve on the teamwork front. In all cases, the implications of the last chapters seem to continue to underline a great immaturity.

