My Hero Academia 285: The day Bakugo Katsuki became a hero

Bakugo is loved or hated. For the moment, the character and main rival of the protagonist of My Hero Academia does not provide many middle ground due to the explosive character and always taken to the extreme so far by Kohei Horikoshi. But in the last few chapters something seems to have changed.

Lately the chapters of My Hero Academia have shown a more mature and aware Bakugo of his role, making him perform a transformation similar to that of Endeavor. Everything will acquire a new facet thanks to chapter 285 of My Hero Academia.

Deku is still facing Shigaraki in midair and knows he has very few hits before the power of One for All destroys his arms. Using the Float, Black Whip and legs, he is holding the enemy in midair by delivering powerful blows that overcome the super villain’s regeneration quirk.

From the ground, Bakugo is watching his friend-rival while Todoroki is cooling Endeavor’s body. The boy decides to intervene by taking his classmate and hero number one with him, in order to allow the latter to use his most powerful attack. Coordinating with Deku’s Black Whip, Endeavor clings to Shigaraki and starts another Prominence Burn who seems to incinerate the villain.

However, something seems to go wild, as All for One takes possession of the young man’s body, hits Endeavor away from him and tries to throw his black laces used to absorb the quirks at Deku. Bakugo, however, was still nearby and moves automatically: taking advantage of the explosions, pushes Deku away and takes the full blow of All for One.

My Hero Academia 285 shows us at this point the title, “Katsuki Bakugo: Rising”. This is the time when Bakugo understood the true nature of a hero?