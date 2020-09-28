My Hero Academia 285 is trending on Twitter: fans cheer Bakugo

What is the moment when you become a hero? When do you start your studies, when you finish it or when a certain spark strikes in your mind? There is no absolute answer for now for every character of My Hero Academia, but we could say that Katsuki Bakugo really became one this time.

My Hero Academia 285 he focused almost completely on Bakugo. The young hero has shown that he has grown up in the last period between flashbacks and reflections, but the apex of this maturation came true on the last page of the chapter.

Kohei Horikoshi’s drawings made us admire a Bakugo who launched himself to defend Midoriya and to suffer the heavy blow of All for One. A gesture that, according to him, was unconscious, not calculated, spontaneous: Bakugo became a hero with this gesture, and it is no coincidence that the title of the chapter is “Bakugo Katsuki: Rising”.

This choice sparked the exaltation of My Hero Academia fans who showed that they liked the chapter on Twitter with various hashtags. Trending on the popular social media are words like “My Hero Academia”, “Katsuki”, “Bakugo”, “Kacchan” and even “Rising”. The number of citations grows by the minute and many are in the top 20 of trends.

At the end of the day we could see a top 10 conquered entirely by the explosive boy. Don’t miss the insight into Katsuki Bakugo to observe the character’s change of course.