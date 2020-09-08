My Hero Academia 283: Shigaraki shows all its limits

Share it:

Tomura Shigaraki has undergone major transformations in the last few arches of My Hero Academia. The now-historic villain is too cumbersome a presence to be maintained in today’s society, which is why professional heroes are not facing him along with his clique.

However, many things did not go as they should. The battle in Jaku’s laboratory led to the early awakening of Shigaraki, while at the Quirk Liberation Army Mansion Gigantomachy and the Villain Union have begun to move to reach their leader. Therefore in these last phases of My Hero Academia nothing seems to go as it should for the heroes.

However there is something around the corner. Tomura Shigaraki woke up earlier than the end of the operation due to the shock of Mirko’s attacks. Having only achieved 75% strength and overall fit, his body is starting to fail showing the containment difficulties of the All for One.

For this Deku seems to want to take advantage of this situation in My Hero Academia 284, since he, on the contrary, knows how to keep the power inherent in his body at bay and is slowly getting used to the many quirks that harbor in him. Shigaraki may have been too hasty in using the new powers and seems unable to handle the shockwave of the new Deku.