My Hero Academia 261: bashes a great battle before the break

Nomu are creatures presented since the dawn of My Hero Academia. One of them broke into the Yuei with Tomura Shigaraki and also made the very strong All Might difficult. Over time, the creatures of the mysterious Dr. Ujiko have improved visibly up to the genus of nomu known as the High End.

The chapter 261 of My Hero Academia re-enacts these very powerful nomu, making them challenge the heroine Mirko. The girl broke into the laboratory of Dr. Kyudai Garaki, who must helplessly witness the death of her trusted Johnny. The evil scientist begins to escape to avoid the fury of the rabbit heroine, thinking of activating the high end nomu present there. However, these may not yet be mature enough for combat.

Mirko arrives and tries to attack the doctor, but the little nomu Mocha interrupts the attack and gives the doctor time to activate the capsules with the monsters inside. Mirko finds herself in an instant attacked by a plethora of monsters and throwing her against a laboratory wall. Another high-level professional hero also arrives in the secret room, Crust, who must immediately start a fight with another high-level nomu.

There appear to be a total of five monsters set free start a clash with the two heroes of My Hero Academia while the professor escapes with some quirk samples from a secret corridor. The manga will be on hiatus next week and will return to Weekly Shonen Jump number 13.