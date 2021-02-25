My Hero Academia: 10 Ways All Might Has Excess Power

My Hero Academia represents a world divided between superheroes and cunning supervillains. For years, the great All Might stood on top of the superhero world, as the symbol of peace.

He practically held off the forces of evil on his own, and (true to his nickname) he imposed peace on the entire world. While is true that All Might It is not literally unbeatable, although it does have a few distinct flaws and shortcomings, its strengths make up for it, and more.

All Might has all sorts of perks, abilities, and strengths on his side, which come together to create an invincible pack on the edge. In what particular ways did they design it with excess power? The Truth News Explore 10 ways and share them below:

All Might is too smart

All Might is even a professor at UA Academy

This particular factor doesn’t come up that often, but the official My Hero Academia stats make it clear that All Might is a very smart guy. Unsurprisingly, his strength and speed are rated 6/5, but so is his intelligence. It is not all muscles.

Many characters balance themselves by being silly but tough or smart but fragile. But not this time. All Might has a divine strength and mind to rival those of Tenya Iida and Izuku Midoriya, and a bit more.

Extreme efficiency to fight crime

All Might is extremely efficient

All Might is known for declaring “I’m here!” when you arrive at the scene of a crime or disaster, and what is even more remarkable is that you can do this many times in a day. It’s not like he made two or three heroic appearances in the course of the day.

It’s almost as if an entire squad of All Mights is operating all over Japan, as this hero does many appearances per day, everywhere. You can move quickly from one crime scene to another, making sure you are here, anywhere.

All Might could still improve

Plus Ultra still applies with hero number 1

One of the main themes of My Hero Academia is the concept of go beyond one’s limits, or “plus ultra”. This concept is also explored in other shonen animes, but in the case of My Hero Academia, any aspiring hero can go to Plus Ultra if the stakes are high.

For the most part, they are characters like Izuku Midoriya and Mirio Togatwho are they going to More Ultrabut incredibly, All Might can do it too. Despite reaching the peak of power, All Might can still increase his own strength, and this is how he defeated a fast regenerating Nomu in the USJ.

He’s very charismatic in My Hero Academia

All Might and his charismatic smile

Some superheroes are nicer than others, based on their personality, what they say in interviews, and more. Not only is All Might the strongest hero of all time, but he also has a strong presence to match. It is almost impossible not to like it.

The flaming hero Endeavor He’s not that delighted with All Might, but pretty much everyone else loves and admires him. All Might can easily win the trust and cooperation of almost everyone around him and inspire them to action. Few heroes have so much charisma.

Can create powerful air attacks

For the most part, All Might is a melee-oriented hero, much like his protégé Izuku Midoriya and characters like Fourth Kind Y Fat Gum. But unlike those characters, All Might has a few ranged options, thanks to his quirk One For All.

If All Might wishes, he can hit the empty air with a Smash attack, and the pure force will generate a powerful blast of air that will rush in a straight line. Such an attack can blow up your enemies to prevent your advance or break through your defenses.

Can blend in with crowds

This is what the true form of All Might looks like

Tragically, All Might’s true form is thin and weak, due to a serious injury he sustained at the hands of All For One. But there is an advantage. Since audiences are used to All Might’s muscular form, his slim form can act as an alter ego.

All Might can keep a low profile and navigate the everyday world without drawing attention to himself, which is vital as a crowd of All Might fans would hold him back otherwise. You don’t always need to be in the spotlight.

All Might is loved outside of Japan

It seems that most professional heroes have the borders of their own country to define their jurisdiction, and professional heroes rarely operate outside their home country. As a result, a professional hero may have very little influence or popularity in other parts of the world, but All Might is an exception.

All Might is also popular in the United States, across the Pacific Ocean, and is a good friend to David Shield and her daughter, Melissa. All Might can keep the peace in both America and Japan, and is loved for it.

Has amazing companions

Sir Nighteye was All Might’s best companion

Some professional heroes stubbornly fight alone, while others form official agencies, with cronies and teammates for logistical support. In All Might’s case, Sir Nighteye is the perfect companion, as Nighteye is like a smart businessman in the world of heroics.

Sir Nighteye was designed to be like a typical Japanese salaryman, but with a gift that allows him to see the future. Thus, your partner can easily keep an eye on the villains, detect the crimes that are brewing, and much more. All Might is powerful, but even he needs a guide.

Has an incredible amount of marketing

Deku is a dedicated All Might fan

All Might has built a long-standing reputation through his heroic deeds and numerous television appearances, but if that wasn’t enough, he also has a lot of merchandising and marketing to further spread his name and keep him in the public eye.

Lots of real-life My Hero Academia products clearly represent All Might, but in the universe, there is still an endless variety of All Might posters, blankets, coffee mugs, figurines, t-shirts, and much more. No other professional hero has so much marketing on your side.

He is very fast during combat

Bakugo and Deku want to follow in All Might’s footsteps

All Might doesn’t have to compromise when it comes to combat performance. He has a sharp mind to match his brute strength, and he also has a amazing speed that can leave any professional hero or villain in the dust (even those who specialize in speed).

All Might can easily evade enemy attacks and run towards his enemies in the blink of an eye, giving the villains zero opportunities to defend themselves or switch to plan B. All Might caught up to Katsuki Bakugo e Izuku Midoriya as they fled at full speed, and delivered some heavy duty attacks shortly after.

Izuku and Bakugo can’t even surpass All Might, let alone dominate him. However, the future of My Hero Academia leads these young heroes in a direction that needs more than one One For All.

