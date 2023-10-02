My Charms Are Wasted on Kuroiwa Medaka Chapter 108 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

My Charms Are Wasted on Kuroiwa Medaka, or Kuroiwa Medaka ni Watashi no Kawaii ga Tsjinai, is a Ran Kuze manga series.

Fans anticipate the publication of chapter 108 of Medaka Kuroiwa Is Immune to My Charms.

With the introduction of a new character in Chapter 102, the captivating world of “My Charms Are Wasted on Kuroiwa Medaka” will undergo a new turn.

As the situation changes, the protagonist, Medaka, encounters a mixture of amusement, romance, and unanticipated obstacles.

My Charms Are Wasted on Kuroiwa Medaka Chapter 108 Release Date

Online official sources indicate that My Charms Are Wasted on Kuroiwa Medaka Chapter 108 will be published on October 11, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. JST (Japanese Standard Time).

As it is uncommon for the author to take a vacation during this period, the chapter will likely be published on October 11.

However, other factors, such as the manufacturing team, the designs, or political reasons, may affect the chapter’s release.

My Charms Are Wasted on Kuroiwa Medaka Chapter 108 Plot

The manga’s protagonist, Kuroiwa, was just announced to the audience as he deliberated his next teaching assignment. In the next episode, Kuroiwa’s choice to begin tutoring Shinagawa will be disclosed.

Shinagawa would feel comfortable and familiar alongside his teacher if lessons were held in the family establishment where he grew up.

Kawai, with a reason to be suspicious of Kuroiwa, wouldn’t let him to hide in the home while he studies.

Kawai will monitor Kuroiwa while he assists Shinagawa with his assignments to ensure he is not up to no good.

By making the reader query why Kawai suspects Kuroiwa, you add suspense and interest to the story.

It is intriguing that the courses will be held in a family restaurant. This helps the manga are seemingly more genuine for its viewers by allowing them to envision the characters within a more natural context.

Kuroiwa Medaka was created in the temple and is in the process of becoming a priest. The laws of his temple prohibit him from interacting with women, and he does not even have the ability to socialize with them.

Mona, the “queen bee” of the school, attempts to make him fall in love with her, but he consistently ignores her in order to uphold the principles of his institution. T

Additionally, the setting permits the story to examine the connections and challenges of operating a family business.

It is anticipated that the forthcoming chapter will delve deeper to the relationship among Medaka and the new female.

Their contrasting identities, with Medaka’s placid demeanor and the girl’s defiant nature, promise an engaging series of interactions.

Due to the “magic” of the harem genre, fans believe that, similar to Mona’s initial attitude towards Medaka, this new character may ultimately develop genuine emotions for her.

The relationship between Medaka and the women in his life was always natural. From the protagonist’s genuine affection to others’ diverse motives, there is always a reason.

The lack of naturalism in this new character’s abrupt interest makes her entrance all the more compelling.

Medaka’s Buddhist teachings seem to have been tested as he fights to assert himself amidst the pandemonium.