The Simpsons Season 33 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The extraordinary American adult cartoon sitcom created by Matt Groening for the Fox broadcasting company and titled “The Simpsons” is well-known.

This program follows the lives of the real-life Simpson family, which consists of five individuals living in the fictional city of Springfield and imitating American culture, society, and habitat.

To date, The Simpsons has effectively completed 32 seasons, thereby becoming the longest-running animated series in existence.

As the release date of the 33rd season of ‘The Simpsons’ draws closer, fans have already begun to anticipate its arrival.

However, the movie was intended to be released a long time ago during early production of the series; however, the project was delayed due to difficulties in locating an appropriate storyline and adaptable cast and characters.

This year’s D23 Expo is now finally here, and several thrilling announcements have already been made during the event’s three-day duration. The Simpsons Season 33 streaming release date is among them.

Disney announced that the long-running series’ 33rd season will premiere on Disney+ on October 5.

In addition to the release, they also distributed a season poster featuring the main characters of the program.

Disney has released additional Simpsons-related information this week in addition to the release date.

During Disney+ Day upon September 8, a new Simpsons short named “Welcome to the Club” was made available on the streaming service.

Previous episodes have included the Emmy-nominated “When Billie Met Lisa,” starring Billie Eilish, “Maggie Simpson in ‘The Force Awakens from Its Nap,'” “The Good, The Bart, and The Loki,” as well as “The Simpsons in Plusaversary.”

The Simpsons is a renowned animated television series that began its legendary run on FOX in 1989.

It follows the Simpson family — Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie — as they get involved in an infinite number of hijinks.

It has been a success since its debut, garnering praise from both general audiences and critics.

The show is presently one among television’s longest-running scripted programs, having won a total of 35 Emmys and numerous other awards throughout its run.

It will also be featured within the second season of the documentary series Icons Unearthed, which focuses heavily on the on the inside creations of film and television franchises.

The Simpsons Season 33 Release Date

The final season for The Simpsons premiered online on September 27, 2020, and concluded on May 23, 2021.

However, on March 3, 2021, Fox Studios dropped an indication for its viewers, stating that season 32 wasn’t the final season to have entertained its viewers, and that the show will continue.

Consequently, not just one, but also season 34 of The Simpsons will shortly be broadcast on television.

The Simpsons has averaged approximately seven million viewers across all platforms to date.

According to Deadline, the premiere of season 32 about The Simpsons received the highest ratings in five years.

Each season of The Simpsons is made up of nearly twenty-two episodes, with each episode lasting approximately twenty-two minutes.

The Simpsons has a total for seven hundred as well as six episodes between all of its seasons. This amazing program premiered on December 17, 1989.

The Simpsons Season 33 Cast

Dan Castellaneta voicing Homer Simpson

Krusty as Clown

Grampa Simpson

Jake the Barber

Julie Kavner as Marge Simpson

Patty Bouvier

Jaqueline Bouvier

Nancy Cartwright voices Bart Simpson

Maggie Simpson

Rod Flanders

Yeardly Smith voicing Lisa Simpson

Yeardley Smith voicing Angelic Button

Hank Azaria voices Moe Szyslak and Chief Wiggum

Kevin Michael Richardson voicing Dr. Hibbert

The Simpsons Season 33 Trailer

The Simpsons Season 33 Plot

At the conclusion of the 32nd season of The Simpsons, Homer and his friends concur with a secret society of bartenders that are agitated after Moe breaks their most revered rule.

Later, the uncouth bartenders band together to exact vengeance on them. Matt Groening, the creator in The Simpsons, also promises that season 33 will be full of surprises.

As part of the studio’s animation dominance, the impending 34th season premieres on FOX a tad earlier than on Disney+.

It will broadcast at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 25. Matt Selman, the showrunner, has already provided some hints about what to anticipate.

Even more intriguing celebrity guest actors, such as Simu Liu along with Melissa McCarthy, are forthcoming.

In addition, the upcoming season will feature two classic “Treehouse of Horror” episodes, a single which is scheduled to be dedicated to Stephen King’s It.

The upcoming season of “The Simpsons” will begin with a musical episode, which is one of the most tantalizing details known so far.

The sitcom has not been hesitant to occasionally include tunes, such as “Homer’s Barbershop Quartet” and “Simpson Califragilistic Expialistic Cious.”

However, chief executive officer Matt Selman characterizes the upcoming Episode 33 of Season 33 as “the most musical episode we have ever produced,” with “wall-to-wall music.”

Season 33 will also feature the annual “Treehouse about Horror” episode, which is designed to keep things interesting.

Traditionally, the haunted episode consists of three distinct segments, but this year there will be five.

According to Deadline, another episode will reportedly focus on Homer’s most significant calamity to date.

It’s intriguing to speculate what they might be, given that he’s likely experienced a great deal of them in his lifetime.

Obviously, this is “The Simpsons,” so Homer missing missing out on a two for one special at Krusty Burger could be considered a tragedy.

A final episode will examine Moe Szyslak’s romantic life. Deadline suggests it could stay this time, and Moe could certainly use a victory at this point in his life.

This is merely a taste of what we’ll see in the arrival months, so make sure you’re glued to the television when Season 33 of “The Simpsons” premieres on September 26.