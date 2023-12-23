Monsieur Spade: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know

With the premiere of Monsieur Spade on AMC, Sam Spade is making a triumphant return. Dashiel Hammett’s 1930 book The Maltese Falcon starred the famous detective, who is now retired and residing in Southern France. However, he is summoned back into action after the murder of a group of nuns.

In the role of the eponymous hero Spade, Clive Owen (Children of Men) starred in the series. Nominees for Emmys Scott Frank (The Queen’s Gambit, Logan, Minority Report) and Tom Fontana (City on a Hill, Borgia, Oz) co-created, wrote, and executive produced the limited series, and Owen is also on staff as an executive producer. The series is also directed by Frank. Everything that is known about Monsieur Spade is presented here.

Monsieur Spade Release Date

The much-anticipated debut of Monsieur Spade is scheduled for Sunday, January 14, 2024, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on AMC, AMC+, and Acorn TV. Not only that, but the six-part series is the network’s first major release in 2024. Three other highly anticipated programs are also debuting this week: Echo, a Marvel creation; The Brothers Sun, a Michelle Yeoh vehicle; and Ted, a prequel spin-off of Seth MacFarlane’s namesake film series.

Monsieur Spade Plot

Spade finds himself entangled in a complex network of secrets that begin during his time in San Francisco and lead him to confront French intelligence, the Vatican, and the core mystery of the season—the abduction of a young American lady. Spade begins to doubt his assumptions about his background and identity as he investigates more into the matter, discovering hidden realities and betrayals.

The events of “The Maltese Falcon” are continued twenty years later in Monsieur Spade. Clive Owen’s macho detective has left the chilly mist of San Francisco for the sunny countryside of France.

He’s pretending to retire and hiding out in the picturesque town of Bozouls, where he drinks vin rouge and tries to drown his troubles. However, misfortune has a way of detecting its victims, as is typical in noir stories.

Monsieur Spade Cast

Clive Owen is the show’s star and executive producer in Monsieur Spade. Closer, The Knick, and Children of Men all contributed to the actor’s fame, which earned him the Screen Actors Guild Award, Golden Globe, and BAFTA. Here are the remaining actors playing Monsieur Spade:

Cara Bossom as Teresa

Denis Ménochet as Chief of Police Patrice Michaud

Louise Bourgoin as Marguerite Devereaux

Chiara Mastroianni as Gabrielle

Stanley Weber as Jean-Pierre Devereaux

Matthew Beard as George Fitzsimmons

Jonathan Zaccaï as Philippe Saint Andre

Monsieur Spade Trailer

Fans may get some intriguing hints about the show’s main character’s construction from the teaser video, which will air on AMC and AMC+ shortly. Detective Sam Spade, portrayed by Clive Owen, seems to have a reputation in society for his infamously aggressive nature and character qualities, according to the new teaser.

Someone is speaking to the detective in the trailer, detailing the rumors that have circulated about him. Someone has heard how tough Sam Spade is, the voice adds. After that, the trailer shows a chain reaction of events in which the main character does many violent actions, such as striking and kicking various suspects.

But as we can see from the teaser, the protagonist appears to think that no one remembers how dangerous he was and that his abilities are irrelevant. Currently, Spade is a 60-year-old expat living in the south of France.

Where to watch Monsieur Spade?

Those who have an AMC or AMC Plus subscription may see Monsieur Spade. With most cable packages, you’ll also get AMC. Access AMC without cable by using a live TV streaming service like Sling TV, YouTube TV, or Fubo.

Conclusion

Monsieur Spade goes beyond just a simple detective program. It delves into character development, explores the weight of history, and serves as a poignant warning that shadows may creep into seemingly idyllic surroundings. Each episode of the first season fills in a piece of the dense storyline and the protagonist’s complicated mind, making it seem like a puzzle box.

Anyone who likes noir, suspense, or has ever pondered the afterlife of hardboiled detectives should see Monsieur Spade. The film has breathtaking images, excellent acting, and a plot that twists and turns like a Parisian alleyway.