Mom Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi Webster Have Matching Catsuits!!

The famous American Media Personality, Kylie Jenner is the center of attraction for every gossip. Now, Kylie Jenner seems to be taking the Mommy and Me dressing sense to the next level. Fans have the excitement to know about the new updates about the 22-year-old KUWTK star.

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster’s Matching Outfits

Recently, Kylie Jenner did share several pics of the miniature bodysuits, catsuits, rompers, and bike shorts from Naked Wardrobe. The costumes are matching with her own quarantine uniform that fans love a lot. But the thing that keeps impressing the followers is Mommy Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi Webster wearing the same matching catsuits. It is surely cute to watch mom-daughter pair wearing such lovely outfits.

“I reached out to Naked Wardrobe and they made Stormi all these amazing custom pieces, I’m obsessed,” Jenner did mention on her Instagram Stories. She also reveals that the outfit was literally a fit for her body while referring to a black catsuit.

Well, it is amazing to watch Stormi and Kylie have a lot of options while wearing matching outfits. Because the brand did not miss to send the beauty mogul along with items in gray, purple, black, and baby blue as well. It seems like Stormi Webster will not have any kind of shortage when choosing from several outfits.

Kylie Jenner may be following up on the lead of her older sister Khloe Kardashian. Khloe did wear the match up an outfit with her daughter True Thompson last year from the same brand. They were wearing a similar piece of clothing looking beautiful and lovely altogether.

There are several kinds of coordination between the mother and daughter pair. Such as Kylie Jenner dressing up in a pink sparkling outfit that goes matching with a wearable on Stormi’s Second Birthday in Feb. Fans and followers are checking on updates about Kylie every single day to find such lovely matching outfits.

