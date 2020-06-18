Minecraft 'goes to Hell': the huge Nether Update has a release date!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The leaders of Microsoft's renewed Mojang Studios announce the official release date of the Minecraft Nether Update, the highly anticipated "hellish" expansion that can be downloaded completely free of charge for those who already own the blockbuster sandbox.

According to the famous Xbox Game Studios subsidiary, the update that will bring the rich contents of the Minecraft Nether Update as a dowry will arrive on June 23 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Windows 10 PC and iOS and Android systems, as well as on Xbox Series X at the launch of the nextgen console of the Redmond house.

The update in question will be available on the same day also in the Java version involving Mac OS, Linux and Windows PC operating systems prior to 10. The Nether Update will allow us to discover the "dark side of Minecraft": among the numerous additions foreseen by the update, we mention the introduction of new blocks, "infernal" biomes, objects and beings that will make the experience to be lived in the Underworld even more adventurous.

Of particular interest will be the innovations represented by Netherite, an extremely rare material to be recovered only in the Underworld, and come on Target blocks, with an ingame logic linked to the use of Redstone powder.