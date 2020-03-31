Minecraft Dungeons Announces New Release Date

Share it:

It was initially planned for the next – and imminent – April 2020. However, due to the current situation with the coronavirus crisis, it will be impossible for the original plans to be carried out. So a new release date has just been announced for Minecraft dungeons, the new Minecraft-based dungeon crawler-style adventure and action game.

Thus, the new release date is scheduled for May 26, 2020. Remember that the game will come to PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch. In addition, on the Microsoft console it will be part of the Xbox Game Pass catalog.

Furthermore, it has also been announced that the game will be available to pre-order on some platforms starting today. In addition, the team behind the project wanted to highlight that the decision to change the launch date has been made in order to guarantee the health and safety of the workers while giving them the opportunity to offer the best possible experience. to the community.

Going into details of the game itself, it has also been confirmed that two different editions of the same title will be released. On the one hand there will be Minecraft Dungeons – Standard Edition, which will be priced at 19.99 euros; on the other we will have Minecraft Dungeons – Hero Edition, which can be obtained for 29.99 euros. The big difference is that the Hero edition contains the Hero Pass, which includes a hero cape, two player skins, a chicken pet, and two DLC packs.

Finally, the fact that the title will end up having cross play has been confirmed. Although, at the moment, it will only be possible to play online together with friends who have it on the same platform as us. Of course, it has been confirmed that the update that will allow it in the future, will be completely free.