Mike Tyson Net Worth – Mike Tyson Biography, Personal Life, Career, Net Worth

Mike Tyson Net Worth – Mike Tyson Biography, Personal Life, Career, Achievements: Michael Gerard Tyson is an American boxer and he is well known as Mike Tyson. He is a very popular boxer, athlete, actor, film producer. Though Mike Tyson has retired from boxing, he is a favorite boxer of his fans. Mike Tyson was born in 1966 and grew up in the United States. At present Mike Tyson has Net Worth around 1$ Million. Mike Tyson has lived a very luxurious life during his boxing career and actor, film producer.

Mike Tyson is a very talented and famous boxer of the United States. He has lost very few boxing matches in his whole career. The popular nickname of Mike Tyson is The Baddest Man of the Planet. Mike Tyson has struggled through many ups and downs in life and has been stuck in some controversies sometimes. Nowadays, Mike Tyson is living as Retired Boxer in the United States.

Real Name: Michael Gerard Tyson Stage Name: Mike Tyson Date of Birth: 30th June 1966 Birth Place: Brooklyn, New York City, United States Height: 5’ 10” (5 Feet 10 Inches) Marital Status: Robin Givens (1988 to 1989) Monica Turner (1997 to 2003) Lakisha Spicer “Kiki” (2009) Children: 8 Children (5 daughters, 3 sons) Residence: United States Profession: Boxer, Actor, Film Producer, Athlete Active: From 1981-82 to 2005 Net Worth: 1$ Million Source of Income/Wealth: Boxing, Films, etc. Official Website: –

Early Life:

Michael Gerard Tyson (Mike Tyson) was born on 30th June 1966 in Brooklyn, New York, United States. Mike Tyson was born to the parent’s Jimmy Kirkpatrick and Lorna Tyson. Mike’s father (Jimmy Kirkpatrick) dumped the family and left Lorna. Later Lorna Tyson (Mike’s mother) grew up Mike, Rodney, and Denise (Mike’s siblings).

The family moved to Brownsville, Brooklyn which was known for high criminal activities. In childhood, Mike was very shy and innocent. He was harassed by several bad people. Though Mike was small in age, he was often the target to be intimidated. Later Mike decided to fight back and he developed his own style for fighting. Mike entered into criminal activities. When Mike Tyson becomes 13 years old, he had been arrested more than 30 times.

Mike Tyson was sent to Tryon School for Boys because of his bad behavior. At Tryon School, Tyson met a boxing champion, Bob Stewart. Tyson requested Stewart to teach and guide him in learning boxing. Stewart agreed on one condition that Tyson will concentrate on school studies and leave all the criminal activities. Tyson agreed to do so and within a few months he learned too much like reading.

Tyson worked really hard to learn each and everything about boxing. Tyson had practiced a lot to learn how punches are used in boxing. Mike Tyson has learned almost everything about boxing from Bob Stewart till 1980. After that Tyson met a boxing manager D’Amato. D’Amato was the legendary boxing manager who worked on aspiring boxers to become world champions in boxing. D’Amato also provides some basic facilities to the boxers like room, board, and place to practice.

D’Amato had been working on some boxers’ careers such as Floyd Patterson, Jose Torres, etc. D’Amato offered Mike Tyson to stay at his home and said, “If you want to stay here, and if you want to listen, you could be the world heavyweight champion someday.” Tyson wanted to become the World Heavyweight Champion, so he agreed to stay there. D’Amato worked very hard on Tyson. Mike Tyson and D’Amato have good chemistry with each other. D’Amato taught him like his son and Tyson followed his orders as if he is Tyson’s father. In 1982 Tyson’s mother died due to cancer.

Tyson once said mentioned about impact of her mother’s death, “I never saw my mother happy with me and proud of me for doing something. She only knew of me as being a wild kid running the streets. Coming home with new clothes that she knew I didn’t pay for. I never got a chance to talk to her or know about her.” Lastly Tyson added, “Professionally, it has no effect, but it’s crushing emotionally and personally.”

Career:

In 1981 and 1982 Mike Tyson had won gold medals in Junior Olympic Games. Tyson did his professional career debut in 1985 at Albany, New York. Tyson’s first fight on National Television was in 1986 at Houston Field House in Troy, New York. Mike Tyson’s boxing career was carried on from 1985 to 1991. Then he was trapped in some legal cases and was also imprisoned for it. After 4 years, Mike Tyson did a come back in Boxing Career. Mike Tyson has fought around 58 fights in his boxing career and out of them he has won 50 fights. Mike Tyson declared his retirement from Boxing in 2005.

Tyson has also worked in some films and has also produced some films. Mike Tyson once gave a quote, ” I am a dreamer, I have to dream and reach for the stars, and if I miss a star then I grab a handful of clouds.” Lastly Mike Tyson’s animated show launched on Cartoon Network as Mike Tyson Mysteries in October 2014.

