Microsoft Flight Simulator: the developers reassure, the Xbox version will arrive

In the aftermath of the great success of public and critics recorded by Microsoft Flight Simulator the developers have returned to talk about the console versions of the famous simulator, confirming its arrival on Xbox One and Xbox Series X.

Although Microsoft has previously reassured fans about the arrival of the new flight simulator on consoles, without however providing any details on the timing of the launch, the developers of Asobo Studio returned to the subject during Major Nelson’s traditional podcast. In particular, during the streaming Jorg Neumann, responsible for Microsoft Flight Simulator, underlined how work on the console versions is progressing at a rapid pace: “We are committed to coming to Xbox and are working hard to make that happen. We do not have a defined timeline yet but we are proceeding at full speed “. Major Nelson then pointed out that the PC version of Flight Simulator is already compatible with the Xbox controller, comment followed by Neumann’s reply that defined the experience with a traditional controller as “totally achievable“.

Looking forward to learning more about the versions for Xbox One e Xbox Series X, Asobo is preparing for the first official update for Microsoft Flight Simulator whose release date will be announced on Thursday 27 August.