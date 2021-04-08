Microsoft adds touch control to more than 50 Xbox games in the cloud

Microsoft has added touch controls to more than 50 cloud games available on Xbox Game Pass.

The news has come when Microsoft has revealed the set of titles that arrive on the platform in April on Xbox’s own website.

Xbox touch controls debuted in September 2020, when Minecraft Dungeons was released, but Microsoft is extending this control system to 50 more Xbox Game Pass-compatible titles.

This means that Android users can use the Game Pass app to enjoy Xbox titles without having the controller. Among those available are Slay the Spire, Sea of ​​Thieves, Spiritfarer, Gears 5, Tell me Why, Desperados 3, Dead Cells, Donut Country, Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of a Lost Past, and others.

You can review the complete list with 54 games that will benefit from touch control at this link. Speaking of Game Pass: Microsoft has revealed that GTA V will return to service this week after disappearing in May of last year. Others included in April are Zombie Army 4: Dead War, MLB The Show 21 (which was developed by Sony Santa Monica by the way), and others.

And don’t worry, Microsoft has already said that this cloud gaming option will not always be exclusive to Android: also from iOS and PC (yes, nothing has been said about Mac, but we’ll see) it will be accessible in a very short time. little, making for the first time we feel that Xbox itself is “to go”.