Mick Schumacher's confessions: the advice his father gave him and why he changed his last name as a child

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The 21-year-old wrote a letter

Slowly Mick Schumacher is making his way into the automotive world. The 21-year-old Swiss-German youth was growing at a sporting level over time to the point that he is one step away from reaching his Formula 1 debut.

From a low profile, Mick fully understands who his father is within the Great circus, but nevertheless, is willing to bear the pressure of what it means to be "the son of", as he explained in a letter he published on the official site of Under Armor.

In the text he also assured that during his childhood, as he took his first steps, both he and his parents Michael and Corinna, they considered it appropriate to change their last name so that he was not associated from a very young age with one of the maximum referents of world motorsport.

Since childhood he dreams of being a Formula 1 champion like his father

"He had used different names for a kind of undercover career, to improve without too much notoriety of being ‘my father's son,’ ”revealed Mick, who at the time used his mother's Betsch surname.

"But sincerely, I don't feel any pressure to keep the last name or do exactly what my father did. My biggest stress comes from how I get thinking about what I did wrong and how I can improve, "acknowledged the current Formula 2 Prema Powerteam driver and member of the Ferrari Driver Academy.

"From the beginning I realized that I wanted to be a Formula 1 driver, be champion. I jumped into karting when I was three years old, maybe then I was not a real kart yet, and went on to national races at eight. When I was 11, 12 years old, I knew I wanted to do this professionally, ”he assured.

He started racing in karts from a very young age and today he is a Formula 2 driver.

Michael Schumacher became a legend of the most important motor racing in the world. The heptacampeón is synonymous with Ferrari, the historic team with which he harvested five of those seven titles consecutively (2000 to 2004).

"People saw my dad's magazines and 'famous' parts, which I totally understand. I get it. I mean, he ran five consecutive Formula 1 championships the year after I was born, and it's amazing, right? ”Mick reflected.

"But I never saw my father just as 'the best driver in the world'. He is, first and foremost, my dad. I do not take the lessons you have taken for granted. ”Said the 21-year-old pilot and confessed that one of the tips he gave him "It is staying stable, never getting too high or too low."

“In the end, I have confidence in what I can do. I have to "be" because I have not given myself any other option. I am in love with what I do; Somehow, I've been doing this for 18 years of my life, and I'm 21 years. And I won't stop until I reach the top step of that podium. I will be spraying the champagne and I will laugh with my team, ”he said.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

This is the incredible limited edition Lamborghini bought by a former MotoGP champion: there are only 63 in the world

Mercedes Benz will change the color of its Formula 1 cars to promote the fight against racism and discrimination

Tyson Fury accused of hiding blunt objects in his gloves to knock out Deontay Wilder: "He has a dent in his head"