 Michelle Yeoh rumored for the movie Shang-Chi & The Legend of The Ten Rings

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Yesterday we echoed in our social networks a rumor that has now gained more importance when other media have also begun to support the information. In spite of everything it is necessary to treat it still of rumor, but it is sounding with force that the actress Michelle Yeoh could have a role in the Marvel Studios movie “Shang-Chi & The Legend of The Ten Rings”.

Having a heavyweight like Yeoh, of Chinese origin and often associated with martial arts films – although curiously he has no training or base in martial arts – seems logical and we are not surprised that his potential participation in a film of this style sounds

Known for "Tiger and dragon" or "The tomorrow Never Die", Yeoh curiously had a cameo at UCM, specifically in "Guardians of the Galaxy vol. two", where he played Ogord fin. However, nothing is said about reprising this role, so perhaps we are facing a new case of an actor (or rather an actress) who plays two different characters in the UCM, such as Gemma Chan.

The filming of the Shang-Chi movie is said to start this month, with Fox Studios Australia in Sydney (Australia) as its main filming location, under the false title "Steamboat". Destin Daniel Cretton will direct the film about a script written by Dave Callaham ("The mercenaries", "Wonder Woman 1984"), facing a premiere set for February 12, 2021.

Via information | The Weekly Planet Podcast | Comic book