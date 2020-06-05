Michael Jordan to donate $ 100 million through his brand to organizations in the fight for racial equality

Share it:

Michael Jordan to donate $ 100 million to organizations fighting racial equality (Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports)

The murder of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police generated a social impact of high proportions in the United States. In the face of the death of an African-American citizen, the American people took to the streets to demonstrate against another abuse of power and to end the acts of racism that continue to occur today.

Although he is not used to making public statements, and a few weeks after the success of the documentary series The Last Dance that had him as the main actor in a story related to the mythical Chicago Bulls, six times NBA champions in the 90's, Michael Jordan He raised his voice and through a harsh statement he stated his position on what happened to Floy.

“I am deeply sad, really sore and very angry. I see and feel everyone's pain, outrage, and frustration. I am with all those who denounce entrenched racism and violence against people of color in our country. We've had enough "were some of the words of the statement signed by one of the best athletes of all time last Sunday.

Less than a week from your public statements, MJ made the news again. This time for a solidary action that he will carry out through his sports brand that he has had since his arrival in the NBA together with Nike. Through the social networks of Jordan Brand it was confirmed that the historic number 23 and the company will donate $ 100 million over the next 10 years to “Organizations dedicated to guaranteeing racial equality, social justice and greater access to education”.

Michael Jordan transformed his sports brand into one of the best in the world

"Jordan Brand is us, the Black Community", is the writing. "Jordan Brand is more than a man. It has always been a family. We represent a proud family who have overcome obstacles, fought discrimination in communities around the world, and who works every day to erase the stain of racism and the damage of injustice"The statement continues.

Despite not being a personality characterized by his expressions and political or social adherents, Floyd's death impacted the NBA legend, as well as the expressions that took place throughout the United States with demonstrations of thousands of people in different cities and states of the country.

"Black lives matter. This is not a controversial statement. Until the deep-rooted racism that allows the failure of the institutions of our country is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of blacks, ”warns one of the most relevant fragments of the writing.

Statement from Michael Jordan on his $ 100 million donation

Jordan Brand is us, the Black Community.

Jordan Brand is more than a man. It has always been a family. We represent a proud family that has overcome obstacles, fought against discrimination in communities around the world, and works every day to erase the stain of racism and the damage of injustice. The will, the work, the excellence that the world has come to know is the result of one generation after another, turning their dreams into the next.

It is 2020, and our family now includes anyone who aspires to our way of life. However, even though things have changed, the worst remains the same.

Black lives matter. This is not a controversial statement. Until the entrenched racism that allows the failure of our country's institutions is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of blacks.

Today we announce that Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand will donate $ 100 million over the next 10 years to organizations dedicated to ensuring racial equality, social justice, and increased access to education.

“Through our Jordan Wings Program, we have focused on providing access to education, mentoring, and opportunity for young Blacks facing the obstacles of systemic racism. But we know we can do more. In addition to NIKE Inc.'s investment, we announce a joint commitment by Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand to donate $ 100 million over the next 10 years. We must join forces with the community, government and civic leaders to create a lasting impact together, "said Craig Williams, president of Jordan Brand." There is still more work to be done to drive real impact for the black community. We accept responsibility. "

