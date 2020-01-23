Mhoni Seer predicted and guessed right about the coronavirus (VIDEO)

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Mexico.- The famous psychic Mhoni Vidente predicted and guessed right about the coronavirus, a new virus that has kept Mexico and the entire world alert.

In one of his prediction videos, Mhoni Vidente predicted that a disease would arrive in Mexico. In the last hours it was revealed that in Tamaulipas there is a possible case of coronavirus.

A virus is coming that would affect Latin American countries, the United States and Mexico (…), there is a very strange flu that is going to start moving from South America, Central America and part of Mexico and the United States, he said.

Below we show you the video in which Mhoni Vidente makes the fearsome prediction that today came true.









What is the coronavirus?

"It is a respiratory virus that has a component of rigunocleic acid, which is a mutation, in 2004 we had what is SARS (Acute Respiratory Syndrome) and now an outbreak was recently discovered in China in Wuhan City, where it was they found patients with very suspicious respiratory cases of aggressive cases that ended with pneumonia and who have had deaths.The World Health Organization alert comes because they are pictures that had not been presented and many cases that have been complicated and that come with the death of patients, "said the director of Health Prevention and Promotion in Sinaloa, Rafael Felix.